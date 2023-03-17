Tyson Ritter's New Band Release Debut Album & Share 'Tragedy'

Now More Than Ever - cofounded by All American Reject's Tyson Ritter, Scott Chesak (All-American Rejects, Panic! At the Disco, Weezer) and Izzy Fontaine (Taking Back Sunday, Tegan & Sara, Glassjaw) -have released their debut album Creatrix today via Thirty Tigers.

Shimmering with a spirit of freedom, Creatrix's nine tracks gracefully surf the peaks of the past four decades of pop and rock. These are the kinds of songs that used to be on the radio and certainly still should be today - the ones that make you dance, shake your ass and forget about everything else for a while.

In celebration of the release today, the band has shared a hair-raising video for their song "Tragedy." The video's director, Nas Bogado, discussed the idea behind the video, saying "Tyson approached me with the song and video concept and asked if I was interested in directing. I listened to the song, looked over his treatment - and knew right away I was down. The idea was so unusual to me there was no way I would say no, I knew right away I would have a lot of fun bringing his 'hair' art to life (literally, haha)."

Divinity Ray, who was in charge of the hair styling for the quirky video explains, "I was a Tyson Ritter fan when I was a teenager so when I was hired to do the hair for the 'Tragedy' music video, it was a full circle moment.

I pulled an all-nighter the eve of the video sewing hair pieces together and was grateful to Tyson for trusting me with his vision. It's not every day a musical mastermind gives a hairstylist creative freedom in styling, and the energy on set was electric. This video definitely made history as one of the coolest projects of my career."

"Tragedy" follows the release of previously released tracks "Don't Rush, Don't Wait" and "Heart To Heart," which Variance called "a glossy, irresistible gem", and their most recent video for "Heels Up" + Head Over'' featuring a claymation love story between a werewolf and vampire released in time for Valentine's Day.

Watch the new music video here: