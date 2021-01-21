Tyra Madison Announces Upcoming Single Release

"One of the most exciting new voices" (CelebMix), pop-country artist Tyra Madison is kicking off 2021 in a big way. The cosmopolitan country songstress saw viral success on TikTok this week when a video clip for past release "Right Girl Wrong Time" prompted her female-dominated following to jump 115,000 followers, landing at over 129,000. The clip itself has seen 3.3 million views in just six days.

Tyra also announced today her next single, "Hostage," available February 5. The mid-tempo tune - which showcases the Kentucky native's powerful pipes backed by an earworm, hard-to-shake melody - was co-written by Sam Ellis, Sarah Haze, and Ben Caver, and was produced by Brad Hill and Dave Thomson (Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Brett Young).

"Hostage" follows a string of successful single releases dating back to 2018, including debut "Ain't No Dime," 2019 "feel-good tune" (Country Now) "Saturdays Are for the Girls," "Right Girl Wrong Time," "Ain't That Lonely Tonight," and "vulnerable" (Guitar Girl Magazine) ballad "Lightning."

Influenced by the likes of Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris, the powerhouse vocalist, insightful songwriter, and commanding stage performer first moved to Nashville from her native Kentucky in 2015, where she graduated from the prestigious Belmont University (known for turning out stars like Brad Paisley, Florida Georgia Line, Trisha Yearwood, Josh Turner, hit songwriter Ashley Gorley, and more). Since the move, Tyra has immersed herself in songwriting and performing in the Nashville community, her home state, and beyond.

Partnering with hit producers Brad Hill and Dave Thomson, she's recorded songs written by some of Music City's hottest writers, including Tommy Lee James ("She's My Kind of Rain" for Tim McGraw; "All the Pretty Girls" for Kenny Chesney), AJ Pruis ("The God Who Stays" for Matthew West), and Big Machine talent Carly Pearce - and has proven her own songwriting prowess with releases like "Right Girl Wrong Time" (co-written with Regan Rousseau).

The future proves bright for this strong female force, whose promising talent and infectious personality combined with small-town charm, is sure to leave a lasting impression on the format for years to come.

To learn more about Tyra Madison, visit tyramadison.com, and follow Tyra on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Photo Credit: Rachel Deeb