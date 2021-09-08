Tyler Posey Releases Debut EP 'Drugs'

Tyler Posey's debut EP, "Drugs", is out now.

Telling the story of the struggle that surrounds addiction and discusses topics such as mental health and sobriety, Drugs encapsulates an important moment in Posey's life, featuring recent singles such as "Past Life," "Shut Up," featuring Travis Barker and phem and "Happy," cowritten by John Feldman and phem.

On the new project Tyler Posey shares, "Drugs is definitely a story of addiction. How dark it can be. How great sobriety can be and being present. How scary depression is while sober and no substance to abuse, forcing you to deal with your emotions. It's a coming to terms concept and wanting to make a change for the better. It's a topic that isn't too glamorized in music. Whenever you hear a song about drugs, it's usually in favor of them, not about them destroying your life."

Tyler Posey is no stranger to the spotlight. His storied acting and music career spans over a decade starring in dozens of TV shows and movies including Teen Wolf and Truth or Dare, as well as being a member of multiple bands including PVMNTS and Five North. In 2020, Posey decided to take a big step in his music career by becoming a solo artist.

Standing alone in the spotlight for the first time has been freeing in more ways than one, least of all when it comes to his courage to open up about the hell that was 2020. The early days of the COVID pandemic were particularly pronounced for him, exacerbating deep-rooted anxiety, depression and childhood trauma that manifested in a self-destructive pattern of drug and alcohol abuse. Left to his own devices while quarantine orders ruled Los Angeles, life inside Posey's home became a dangerous cycle of isolation and intoxication.

Drugs Tracklist:

1. Someone Else's Dream

2. Sober

3. Don't Try and Fix Me

4. Happy

5. Kerosene

6. Shut Up

7. Past Life