Tyler Hubbard to Perform During 'Bob Kingsley's Acoustic Alley' at CRS 2025

Tyler Hubbard is set to perform during Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley during CRS 2025. The highly anticipated event will occur on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and will be a celebration of country music’s songwriting craft.

With 22 No. 1 singles and two RIAA-certified Diamond songs under his belt as an artist, as well as 18 No. 1 hits as a songwriter, Tyler Hubbard is one of the genre's most accomplished artists. In addition to his own songs, Hubbard has written multiple #1 and multi-Platinum songs for other artists, including “You Make It Easy” and “Burnin’ It Down” by Jason Aldean, “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight” for Cole Swindell and many more. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to experience his distinctive sound and songwriting talent up close.

Hubbard’s debut solo album Tyler Hubbard (released January 2023) and sophomore album Strong (released April 2024) have already produced three chart-topping singles: ‘5 Foot 9,’ ‘Dancin’ In The Country’ and ‘Back Then Right Now.’ As a member of Florida Georgia Line, and now a solo artist, Hubbard’s hits have left a lasting imprint on the country music landscape. CRS 2025 attendees will experience his music in a personal, acoustic setting at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley.

In addition to Hubbard’s performance, CRS and Loot8 are excited to announce an innovative virtual singer/songwriter competition aimed at discovering the next wave of country music talent. The winner of this competition will earn the prestigious opportunity to perform an original song at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley during CRS 2025.

The competition will feature four live preliminary rounds, streamed online on January 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2025, with the Grand Finals scheduled for January 22, 2025. The grand prize includes a live performance at CRS 2025 alongside Tyler Hubbard, Rhett Akins, and Old Dominion. The competition will also offer cash prizes, a professional judging panel, and global exposure, providing emerging artists with an unprecedented platform to showcase their music.

To participate, singers and songwriters must perform original songs, hold full rights to their music, and be solo performers or duos. For more information about LOOT8, including registration details and competition guidelines, visit LOOT8.io.

Hosted by Fitz from Country Top 40, Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley celebrates the art of songwriting and offers an intimate space for top country artists to share the stories behind their biggest hits. The event will also feature the presentation of Radio Ink’s “Top Country PDs” awards.

Sponsored by Country Top 40 with Fitz, Skyview Networks, and First Horizon Bank, with a bar sponsored by ASCAP, Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley is a cornerstone event at CRS, highlighting the art of songwriting and offering a spotlight for new and established talent.

