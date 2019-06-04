Ty Dolla $ign Performs At Capitol Studios for Jammcard's JammJam

Jammcard has finally released the long awaited video from their JammJam at Capitol Records featuring Ty Dolla $ign. The video features his musical director, Mike Moore, on drums, as well as keyboardist Philip Cornish who has gained major attention as of late for musical directing Kanye West's Sunday Service. Also in appearance are Sean Wright (drums), Matt Spatola (guitar), Chuckie G (guitar), Joe Cleveland (bass), Ledaris LJ Jones (bass), and Andre Troutman (keys). The video captures them performing a heavy new version of Ty's hit "Blasé" with an extended outro full of jammage.

Check out the video here:

Jammcard, who curated the event with the Capitol Innovation Center, is an app that connects the music community by way of an invite-only social network for vetted pros. The booming Los Angeles-founded music tech startup is ultimately known as the Music Professionals Network and was coined the "LinkedIn for musicians" by Forbes. Jammcard was founded by Elmo Lovano, a well-known drummer and musical director who has worked with Juliette Lewis, Skrillex, James Fauntleroy, Miley Cyrus and Christina Perri, among many others.

The JammJam is a reoccurring exclusive gathering of some of the greatest musicians and music professionals in the world. The most recent JammJam event honored George Clinton who performed alongside Ice Cube, Anderson .Paak, CeeLo Green, Eddie Griffin, Battlecat, plus members of the original Parliament Funkadelic, and even Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers took to the stage (watch here). Other past artists include Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles, Robin Thicke with the Soul Rebels, Judith Hill, and Terrace Martin with Kamasi Washington.

VIDEO CREDITS:

Produced by Elmo Lovano and Jack Piatt

Engineered by Chandler Harrod

Mixed by Chandler Harrod

Live mix by Mid-Air! Edited by Josh "Optx" Levine

Cameras operated by Josh "Optx" Levine and the Capitol Content Team

Filmed live at Capitol Studios A and B (recorded with Studio A's console and gear)

