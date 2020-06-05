Two Door Cinema Club Release LOST SONGS (FOUND) EP

Two Door Cinema Club have today released 'Lost Songs (Found)', a seven-track EP of rarities and B-sides from the band's early career. The EP Includes the previously unheard 'Tiptoes', a lost demo tape originally intended to feature on their platinum-selling debut album Tourist History.

Reflecting, the band reveal: "Tiptoes was supposed to be on Tourist History but never made it. Back in 2009 we could only afford two weeks in the studio to record and mix the album. We ran out of time and the half finished version of Tiptoes was lost, now all we have is this demo"

Listen to the 'Lost Songs (Found)' EP below!

'Lost Songs (Found)' follows the tenth anniversary celebration of the band's acclaimed multi-platinum debut LP, 'Tourist History', originally released in February 2010 cementing their presence as stalwarts in the British Indie scene.

Fast forward ten years and Two Door have just released their third UK Top 5 album in 2019's 'False Alarm'. A wide-screen and wonderfully expansive pop record that saw critics applaud the band at their creative best yet. Described as "a game-changing record for the future of indie-rock" by Clash, and "an album of bold, aggressive regeneration" by The Line of Best Fit.

'False Alarm's success saw acclaimed live performances across the 2019 festival season, including Radio 1's Big Weekend and co-headlining Glastonbury's Other Stage, before closing an arena tour with a landmark performance at London's The O2 Arena.

As the UK went into enforced lockdown due to the COVID-19 virus, frontman Alex Trimble recently recorded and released a cover of the John Lennon classic, 'Isolation', in an effort to raise funds for Ireland's leading social justice charity, Extern.

Bringing a poignant new meaning to the track amidst the current climate, all funds raised will help Extern support people who are vulnerable in the community to cope better with the impact of coronavirus in their lives.

