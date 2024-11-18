Tucker Wetmore Extends Sold-Out Tour With 17 Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After wrapping a doubleheader weekend at Chicago's iconic Joe's on Weed St., where every date on the Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024 sold out, Tucker Wetmore is answering fan demand with the announcement of 17 new tour dates.

The party continues into 2025 as the just-announced Waves on a Sunset Tour 2025 picks back up across the pond in Berlin on March 8, 2025 and continues on to Country2Country (C2C) and a special headline show at London's The Garage before hitting the west coast with direct support from Jacob Hackworth. Artist presale begins this Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. TikTok presale follows on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available to the public starting Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time. For tickets and more information, visit HERE.

"You guys sold out the entire Waves on a Sunset Tour, and it was incredible! I'm so thankful for each of you. Seeing you out there singing along and partying with us was unforgettable—I didn't want it to end,” shares Wetmore. “That's why I'm excited to announce Waves on a Sunset part two kicking off next spring in Berlin and Europe! From there, we're heading west to California, New Mexico, Texas, Colorado and a few other stops along the way. I'm so beyond blessed. Thank you all so much. I'll see y'all out there."

Since bursting onto the scene in February, the Kalama, Wash. native has quickly established himself as one to watch in country music. With 550 million global career streams and two RIAA GOLD-certified tracks under his belt in just nine months, he's already earned the title of Billboard's Rookie of the Month, VEVO's DSCVR artist and Spotify's RADAR artist.

Wetmore's lead single “Wind Up Missin' You” continues its rapid climb at Country radio while his debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, continues to help cement his place as one of the genre's most compelling new voices. Barstool Sports declares, “This guy is going to be a megastar. Get familiar with the name now.”

Following his support slot on Luke Bryan's FARM TOUR 2024 and first leg of his sold-out headlining tour, Wetmore kicks off 2025 at Bryan's CRASH MY PLAYA before heading out on Waves on a Sunset Tour 2025, followed by Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025 as direct support. For tour dates, announcements and more, keep up with Wetmore on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and his website at tuckerwetmore.com.

Tucker Wetmore's Waves On A Sunset Tour 2025:

March 8, 2025, in Berlin, DE, at Uber Eats Music Hall

March 9, 2025, in Rotterdam, NL, at Rotterdam Ahoy

March 14, 2025, in London, UK, at Indigo at The O2

March 15, 2025, in Belfast, IE, at SSE Arena

March 16, 2025, in Glasgow, UK, at The SSE Hydro

March 18, 2025, in London, UK, at The Garage

April 10, 2025, in Florence, Ariz., at Country Thunder Arizona

April 11, 2025, in Albuquerque, N.M., at Revel *

April 12, 2025, in Grand Junction, Colo., at Warehouse 2565 *

April 16, 2025, in Denver, Colo., at Ogden Theatre *

April 18, 2025, in Boulder, Colo., at Boulder Theater *

April 23, 2025, in Clovis, Calif., at Clovis Rodeo Grounds

April 24, 2025, in Sacramento, Calif., at TBA *

April 25, 2025, in Indio, Calif., at Stagecoach Music Festival

May 2, 2025, in Helotes, Texas, at Floores Country Store *

May 3, 2025, in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium

May 4, 2025, in Katy, Texas, at Mo's Place *

* with Jacob Hackworth

ABOUT TUCKER WETMORE:

Having notched back-to-back spots on Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his RIAA GOLD certified debut singles “Wine Into Whiskey” and “Wind Up Missin' You” and surpassing 550M streams in under nine months, Washington-born singer-songwriter Tucker Wetmore is well on the way to becoming one of 2024's certified breakout country stars. Wetmore brought his music directly to the fans earlier this year on Kameron Marlowe's Strangers Tour and Luke Bryan on the country superstar's FARM TOUR 2024 before setting off on his highly anticipated headlining tour, Waves on a Sunset Tour 2024, followed by direct support on Thomas Rhett's BETTER IN BOOTS TOUR 2025. Wetmore is currently climbing the Country Airplay charts as he nears the Top 10 with his debut single, “Wind Up Missin' You.” Named Billboard's May Country Rookie of the Month, Wetmore is carving a path of his own in the country world: the 25-year-old's songs reflect his cross-genre musical upbringing, embracing all manners of country, reggae, rock and hip-hop, albeit anchored by classic country storytelling.

“These past few months have been some of the craziest of my entire life. My entire life has changed. I can't really even put it into words,” Wetmore says of his meteoric 2024.

Wetmore signed a major-label record deal this summer with UMG Nashville in partnership with Back Blocks Music, had two songs featured on the star-studded soundtrack of Twisters (“Already Had It” and “Steal My Thunder” (with Conner Smith)), made his Grand Ole Opry debut and now unveils his debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, out now.

“Everything's moving super swiftly,” Wetmore says. “So just being happy is my goal. And giving myself time to sit back and think about all the blessings God has been giving me every time I open my eyes in the morning.” Wetmore pauses and smiles. “Yup, it's safe to say I'm very blessed.”

Photo credit: Jarrod Anthonee

