Tube & Berger and Frank Klassen Release 'Alive' On ZEHN Records

German artists and label mates Tube & Berger and Frank Klassen showcase their flawless production synergy in their stunning collaboration, Alive - out now on ZEHN Records.

Stream / Purchase: Tube & Berger, Frank Klassen - 'Alive'

Entering a deep and captivating soundscape, the producers combine undulating synths with a driving bassline to set the tone. Striking a melancholic chord with Frank's cinematic cello and emotive vocals, the track is pushed along by raw bass and progressive sensibilities, achieving a masterful balance between light and darker elements. Embarking on their collaborative journey, Alive leaves listeners in awe and wanting more from this boundary-pushing production outfit.



Globally renowned for infusing their rock & roll attitude into the world of tech house, Tube & Berger's influence can be felt throughout the depths of the dance music scene. Emerging from the punk rock circuit, the friends discovered dance music through Daft Punk and The Chemical Brothers, and began making their own electro-influenced tracks. Their breakthrough record Straight Ahead, alongside The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, became a worldwide hit in 2004, topping Billboard's Hot Dance Airplay Chart. Riding on their wave of success, they founded their own imprint alongside fellow DJ/producer Juliet Sikora in 2005. Next to releasing their own tracks, they have also signed prominent artists such as &ME, Andhim, Dennis Cruz, Ida Engberg and Township Rebellion, to name a few. As a Top 20 Beatport all-time bestseller, the duo has undoubtedly helped to shape the house genre, crafting several scene-defining records, including Imprint of Pleasure, which was named Beatport's 9th best-selling track of all time. Touring the world over, the pair have brought their sought-after sets to the likes of ANTS in UshuaÃ¯a and HÃ¯ Ibiza, Tomorrowland, Loveweek Festival, Claptone's Masquerade and many more.



Fusing raw instrumentals with house and techno sensibilities, Frank Klassen is one of the scene's most intriguing talents. From a very young age, he studied the cello, guitar and voice, creating the foundations for his path into electronic music. Allowing his passion to mature into a career, he gained a loyal following with his breathtaking "Cello Live-Sets", which create unique musical experiences, taking audiences on a magical ride through the senses and spheres of electronic music. Touring the world from Europe to America, he has an array of new dates on the horizon this year. Boasting high profile collaborations, including with blues-rock legend Mungo Jerry (In The Summertime), Frank also released his I Was Lost EP on Tube & Berger's label ZEHN Records in 2021. Sparking a deep connection with the duo, they discovered an undeniable synergy, which led them to collaborate on an exclusive NFT project where they released Feel The Same on RcrdShp. With plenty of new music from their studio sessions, the trio are just touching the surface with Alive, and plan to showcase more of their raw, melodic sounds over the course of the year.