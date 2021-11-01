Troye Sivan & Lenovo Team Up for Music Creators Program

Lenovo's YogaÂ® brand and IntelÂ® Evoâ„¢ platform announced the return of their award-winning music creative program, For All Creators. This year, the brand is expanding its creative scope to include art, architecture, and design to help create an unforgettable experience in partnership with multi-platinum Universal Music Group Singer/Songwriter/Actor Troye Sivan and Architectural Digest.

The program celebrates the power of technology to empower creativity and self-expression by harnessing fans' and creators' imagination and virtually partnering them with elite visionaries like Troye and a notable designer. Select creators will work alongside them to create a bespoke art installation inspired by Lenovo's top-of-the-line, 2-in-1 Yoga laptop for an exclusive performance to celebrate Art Basel Miami Beach, in partnership with Architectural Digest.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Lenovo and Intel Evo on For All Creators. I can't wait to see the originality and creativity from the contest winners and go on this artistic journey with them. It will be incredible to see their authentic designs come to life and have the opportunity to showcase their work alongside one of my all-time favorite designers for my performance in celebration of Art Basel," said Troye Sivan.

Lenovo, IntelÂ® Evoâ„¢ and Troye Sivan have launched the program across social channels by calling all creators in North America to submit a sketch, mood board or collage that bring alive various creative expressions/themes as outlined on a custom microsite created for the program.

Troye Sivan, has amassed over 10 billion combined global streams, including one billion video streams, over the course of his career. His sophomore album, Bloom (Capitol Records), was named as one of the best albums of 2018 by critics at Rolling Stone, The Guardian, USA Today, Billboard, OUT, NPR Music and numerous other publications, with TIME saying, "Troye Sivan is the perfect pop star."

In A Dream, which followed in 2020, included the hits "Take Yourself Home" and "Easy." Troye later teamed up with Kacey Musgraves on a new version of "Easy," which featured Mark Ronson, which has racked up over 74 million combined streams worldwide. "You," Troye's recent collaboration with Regard and Tate McRae, has become a top 10 hit at Top 40 radio, marking his highest-charting single at the format. The track, which climbed to the No. 1 position on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, has amassed over 200 million combined global streams.

His numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards and two GLAAD Media wins. "Revelation," his collaboration with JÃ³nsi for the film Boy Erased - which Troye co-starred in - was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar. "Louder Than Bombs," a track Troye co-wrote, is featured on the BTS album Map of The Soul:7, which debuted at #1 in the U.S., Korea, Australia and around the world in 2020.