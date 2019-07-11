Troyboi Announces 'V!BEZ, vol. 3' EP

London producer TroyBoi has announced the third installment of his EP series, V!BEZ, Vol. 3, out July 26th on OWSLA. The announce follows his long-awaited 'WARLORDZ' collab with Skrillex which has been a fan favourite throughout the year as the duo teased it in their live shows. Today Troy shares the EP's lead song, 'PAPI CHULO', complete with a gritty video that explores the underside of Miami nightlife. The video centers around a pulsing choreography breakdown by renowned dancer & choreographer, Aliya Janell. TroyBoi appears subtly throughout the dingy setting as an underlying presence, driving the scene forward with the beat. Blending hip-hop dance with an abrasive after-hours cast, the video sets a dark tone against the heavy, Latin-inspired track. TroyBoi is known for his less-is-more attitude when it comes to music, with his songs carrying a simple elegance while evolving on his sound that pulls from his multi-cultural roots and fuses textures from multiple genres.

On signing to OWSLA, Skrillex said, "TroyBoi is special in that he's always uncompromising and follows his own vision. I went to see him headline the Hollywood Palladium and he had as much crew as you would bring into a nightclub like aerial dancers and violinists. He's his own wave, no one sounds like him. It could be the simplest beat and you know it's TroyBoi right away. He's unique and simple, he makes people move." Watch "PAPI CHULO" now and catch the full V!BEZ, Vol. 3 EP out later this month.

V!BEZ, Vol. 3 Tracklist:

1. PAPI CHULO

2. BAILE

3. HIGH (feat. YAS)

4. WARLORDZ (feat. Skrillex)

5. Do You?





Related Articles View More Music Stories