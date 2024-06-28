Troy Ramey Releases New Single 'Pick Up Truck'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Known for his soul-stirring voice and evocative lyrics, acclaimed singer-songwriter Troy Ramey has released his latest single, "Pick Up Truck." The song, which started as a light-hearted jest, has evolved into one of Ramey's favorite pieces, capturing the essence of summer drives and the joy of music.

Co-written with long-time friend Johnny Gates, "Pick Up Truck" began in 2017 as a playful exploration of classic country music themes. "Johnny suggested years ago that I should consider writing country music," recalls Ramey. "As I was thinking about what that meant, I jokingly said to myself, 'OK, this has to be a song about a truck, whiskey, beer, a girl or all of those things.' But as I messed around on the guitar, the lyrics 'when you hear my song, turn it up, sounds better in a pickup truck' came to mind. The song immediately was no longer a joke. It really became a song about one of my favorite things to do."

Ramey's creative process often involves driving around with his music turned up, a ritual that helps him refine his work and draw inspiration. "It helps me think, gets me excited, or helps me identify things I want to change," he explains. This sentiment of finding solace and creativity on the open road is beautifully captured in "Pick Up Truck," a song that resonates with anyone who has ever found freedom and inspiration behind the wheel.

Troy Ramey, whose career has been marked by a profound ability to connect with audiences, continues to solidify his place in the music industry. Growing up in a musically rich household and initially pursuing athletics, Ramey turned to music as a way to heal after the tragic loss of his father. He has crafted his unique sound over the years through countless hours of self-discovery, performing, and writing. His music is honest, authentic and emotionally powerful.

With over 25 million streams on Spotify and an underground viral hit among newlyweds with "Woman," written for his wife, Ramey's music has touched countless listeners, taken him all across the country, overseas, and earned him mention & photo in the New York Times for performing at the Wedding of the Today Show VP, Libby Leist.

His debut LP "All I Had," released as a series of singles beginning in the fall of 2023, has garnered significant attention, with excitement building for the album's full release in the fall of 2024.

Ramey's exceptional talent was also recognized on Season 12 of NBC's The Voice, where he was a Top 12 finalist and received high praise from celebrity judges. His performances moved audiences and judges alike, with Alicia Keys noting, "You have lifetimes in your voice, Troy. It's like all the greats rolled up into it at once," and even brought Celine Dion to tears.

"Pick Up Truck" is a testament to Troy Ramey's artistry and his ability to turn a simple idea into a universal anthem. As he continues to pave his own way in the industry, driven by passion and sincerity, Ramey's music serves as a reminder that the best songs come from the heart.

Listen to "Pick Up Truck" on Spotify here.

