Trap Metal Artist Kill Dyll Releases New Single 'AMERICAN ANARCHIST!'

Trap-metal phenom Kill Dyll has announced his headlining Holy Trinity tour alongside the release of his explosive new single, “AMERICAN ANARCHIST!”

On “AMERICAN ANARCHIST!,” airy keys set an eerie tone as cymbals intensify the sonic tension to a breaking point. Kill Dyll’s insidious flow creeps in, weaving between a thumping bassline. Kill Dyll's confidence and delivery are wholly original, and once again, his fusion of hip-hop, metal, and industrial cuts to the core.

The new single arrives on the heels of his BRAINDEAD mixtape, which has already amassed over 2.8 million streams since its October release. Listen to BRAINDEAD HERE.

Kicking off 2025 with a bang, Kill Dyll will embark on his Holy Trinity headlining tour, a two-week run across the U.S. The tour launches January 9 in Houston, TX, at White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs), hits major cities nationwide, and wraps up January 30 in Santa Ana, CA, at The Observatory Constellation Room.

Holy Trinity Tour Dates:

1/9 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

1/10 - Haltom City, TX - Haltom Theater

1/12 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Altar

1/13 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back Room

1/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

1/16 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

1/18 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

1/21 - Chicago, IL - Schuba's Tavern

1/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

1/26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

1/27 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

1/30 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory Constellation Room

ABOUT KILL DYLL:

Kill Dyll stands out as a trap metal artist who defies genre boundaries, seamlessly blending elements of hip hop, rock, and various subgenres. His distinct sound is marked by self-produced beats, self-directed music videos, and a unique touch in the form of handmade clothing, notably his character face masks. Hailing from Denver, CO, Dyll's early exposure to his father's diverse music taste sparked his fascination with a wide range of genres, influencing his own musical experimentation and collaborations. Diving into the realm of Trap Metal, a genre characterized by the fusion of hard-hitting trap drums, powerful bass, lo-fi production, and metal-inspired vocal expressions, Kill Dyll attributes his artistic evolution to his upbringing in the digital age.

From his roots as a drummer to crafting his own beats, rapping over them, and shaping a persona he defines as "an artistic interpretation of ego in America," Kill Dyll has undergone a significant transformation. Inspired by a diverse range of artists such as xxTentacion, Kanye West, NWA, Bad Brains, Scarlxrd, and City Morgue, Kill Dyll has amassed a substantial audience, with millions streaming his music. His reinvention serves as a testament to the possibilities that arise when one embraces self-belief and dedication. Continuously challenging himself, Kill Dyll is pushing the boundaries of his music, proving that anything is achievable in his ongoing artistic journey.

Photo ﻿Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

