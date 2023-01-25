Tracy Lawrence Receives 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award

The Country Radio Broadcasters have announced Tracy Lawrence as the recipient of the 2023 CRS Artist Humanitarian Award.

This recognition follows the Country legend's continued dedication to philanthropy and service through his charity Mission:Possible. Lawrence will receive his award alongside Brent Michaels, who is the recipient of the 2023 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. Both awards will be presented during the New Faces of Country Music® show on the evening of March 15, during CRS 2023.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude for being honored by the Country Radio Broadcasters," shared Lawrence. "The success of Mission:Possible, each year surpassing our previous donation records, is nothing short of a blessing. Giving back has always been a calling for me and to be acknowledged for that by such a long-standing and respected organization is truly an honor."

"We commend both Humanitarian Award winners for deep and personal commitments to their cause," said Beverlee Brannigan, CRS/CRB Board member and Chairwoman of the CRS Awards Committee, about this year's honorees.

"Tracy Lawrence's and Brent Michaels' contributions go far beyond simply lending their names or influence. Each has devoted personal time, talents and resources over a significant period of time. The results of their initiatives have improved lives in their communities. We are beyond proud to recognize Tracy and Brent's efforts at CRS 2023."

Lawrence's genuine spirit of compassion and philanthropy, while displaying a strong level of personal commitment towards addressing multiple aspects of homelessness, made him an obvious choice for this prestigious honor.

Through his Mission:Possible platform, Lawrence has raised over $2M for charities committed to ending homelessness across Middle Tennessee. In the past year, he hand-delivered substantial funding to 14 separate organizations directly following his successful fundraising events.

Lawrence's annual Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert consistently features Country music's hottest names and has served up an impressive 73,000 meals in the 17 years since he started the event. His newly-formed Mission:Possible Celebrity Golf Classic has raised $850,000 in its first two years, with Country stars and golf pros stepping up to play and support.

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 by the organization's board, and honors a Country artist whose philanthropic efforts have significantly improved the effectiveness and impact of the causes they support. This individual not only lends their name and influence but also dedicates their time, talent and resources.

Past recipients of the Artist Humanitarian Award have included Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Randy Owen, Toby Keith, and Brad Paisley, among others.

Photo credit : Jon-Paul Bruno