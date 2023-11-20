Tracielynn Releases 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' This Holiday Season

Fresh off the release of her debut EP, Tracielynn, releases her chilling version of the classic holiday hit, "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

LISTEN to "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" here.

Drawn to the dynamic and unique version done by Multi-Platinum artist Sam Smith, she gives listeners a beautifully crafted taste of the holiday spirit.

"I knew I wanted to do a timeless Christmas song, and honestly, it is the most raw and chilling song I think I've ever cut." tells Tracielynn, "Sam Smith's rendition of the hit absolutely stole my heart and was the biggest inspiration behind my wanting to cut this song."

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," is one of the most well-known holiday classics, bringing joy and warmth to millions during the cold winter season. The rendition of the holiday classic was produced by award-winning produce Luke Wooten.

From the very beginning of her journey, Tracielynn has captured the hearts of country music lovers. With a steady touring schedule, she has graced stages at some of the most prestigious festivals and fairs, including the Patriotic Festival, Carolina Country Music Fest, Greenville Country Music Fest, Nashville's Taco and Margarita Festival at Nissan Stadium, Freedom Festival, NashFest 757, Honeybee Festival, and many more.

Tracielynn's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. She has had the honor of opening for some of the biggest names in country music, including Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Jon Langston, and many more. Her live performances have been nothing short of electrifying, earning her a devoted fan base that eagerly awaits every release.

