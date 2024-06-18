Trace Mountains Shares Cover of Matthew Sweet's 'Sick of Myself'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hot on the heels of the announcement of 3 sold out LVL UP reunion shows in August, Trace Mountains, the project of Dave Benton, shares a cover of Matthew Sweet’s 1995 classic “Sick of Myself”

Of the track, Benton says “I'm so thrilled to share this rendition of what I consider to be one of the greatest rock songs of the 90's, ‘Sick of Myself’ by Matthew Sweet. I began working on this recording a while ago now in 2021, with co-producer Jared Samuel in Hudson, NY. While the recording from that session never was completed, his piano-forward, downtempo arrangement informed the approach we took moving forward to show a side of the song at its most vulnerable and spare. A part of me at that time resonated deeply with Matthew Sweet's plain lyrics about loneliness and longing beneath all the dope guitar solos in his recording, so it was important to me that we highlight that emotionality in our version. I'm really proud of what we made and I hope you enjoy listening to it.”

LVL UP TOUR DATES:

8/2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right - SOLD OUT

8/3 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right - SOLD OUT

8/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right - SOLD OUT

Photo Credit: Alyx Soard

Comments