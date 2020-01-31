Tove Lo Unveils Video For New Single 'Are U Gonna Tell Her?'

This week, GRAMMY Award nominated artist Tove Lo unveils the music video for her latest single, "Are U gonna tell her?" featuring Brazilian artist and rapper MC Zaac and taken from her fourth studio album, Sunshine Kitty. The video was directed by Brazilian duo, ALASKA and shot on location in São Paulo. Watch the explosive new video for "Are U gonna tell her?" below!



Speaking about the song and her love for Brazil, Tove explains "Brazil really has a special place in my heart. To be able to shoot this video in Sāo Paolo, with all Brazilian cast and crew was SO amazing! I'm working on my Portuguese :) Director duo ALASKA you are true geniuses and I think this passion drama mini film is SO PERFECT. I'm so grateful to everyone involved in making this hot piece of art."



Earlier this month, Tove Lo revealed two new songs-"Bikini Porn" and "Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I'm Weak", both co-written and produced by GRAMMY -winning artist, producer FINNEAS. Watch the Moni Haworth-directed video for "Bikini Porn" HERE and listen to both songs HERE.



Her latest album Sunshine Kitty is a 14-track collection of empowered and enigmatic pop gems and features a top-rated cast of collaborators and guests including Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, ALMA, MC Zaac and Doja Cat, with the album's lead single, "Glad He's Gone" receiving a GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Music Video. Watch the Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia directed video, HERE. This critically acclaimed full-length joins Tove's already growing catalog of Golden Globe Award nominated and GRAMMY Award nominated multiplatinum hits.

"My fourth album in five years, feels really surreal. It's my best one yet. Sunshine Kitty tells some of my teenage love stories, current infatuation and future fears. Almost like a scrap book. I'm so proud and grateful to all of the features, producers and co-writers. Everyone was down to enter the pop weirdness and experiment! I think the best way to describe this whole album is just that it's like me - I don't think, I just do. And that's what I did." Tove Lo reveals. Listen to 'Sunshine Kitty' HERE

On February 3, 2020, Tove Lo will kick-off her North American headlining SUNSHINE KITTY TOUR. ALMA will be direct support for the entire tour with very special guests BROODS joining the line-up in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Following her North American run, in March, Tove Lo will head off to the UK and Europe for a string of headline shows, with support from Millie Turner, concluding with a hometown show in Stockholm. Tove will also be making the festival rounds this Spring and Summer, with performances confirmed at Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama (TICKETS) and the just announced Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware (TICKETS) and Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal (TICKETS). Over in Europe, she will play Finland's Ruisrock Festival (TICKETS), Mad Cool Festival in Madrid (TICKETS) and Smukfest in Denmark (TICKETS). For a full list of dates, see below. For tickets and more information, go to: www.tove-lo.com



Having re-teamed with "Habits (Stay High)" (which Rolling Stone recently named one of the "100 Best Songs of the 2010's") and "Talking Body" collaborators Jakob Jerlström and Ludvig Söderberg, 'Sunshine Kitty' was recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, and represents a new chapter for Tove, marked by a reclamation of confidence, hard-earned wisdom, more time, and a budding romance. In the end, Tove Lo's imagination offers the ultimate escape. "When my music makes fans free, there's nothing better," she leaves off. "Feel free to be sad, happy, or escape for a minute. I hope you can play this when you're driving and need to let your feelings out. Or, you can put it on and cry into your headphones. Maybe you blast it to dance everything off. Whenever you need an outlet, I'm here."



'Sunshine Kitty' is out everywhere now.



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

02/03 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN*

02/05 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA*

02/06 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC*

02/07 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD* - SOLD OUT

02/09 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA*

02/10 - House of Blues - Boston, MA* - SOLD OUT

02/12 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY* - SOLD OUT

02/13 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY* - SOLD OUT

02/15 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC* - NEW VENUE

02/16 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON*

02/18 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI* - SOLD OUT

02/19 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL*

02/20 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN*

02/23 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC* - SOLD OUT

02/24 - Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA* - SOLD OUT

02/25 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR* - SOLD OUT

02/27 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA^

02/28 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA^

05/17 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

06/18 - 06/21 - Firefly Music Festival - Dover, DE - FESTIVAL ADDED

08/01 - Osheaga Music Festival - Montreal, QC - FESTIVAL ADDED

* w/ ALMA

^ w/ ALMA & BROODS

UK & EUROPEAN TOUR

03/09 - SWG3 P- Glasgow, UK+

03/10 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UK+

03/12 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK+ - SOLD OUT

03/14 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, FR+ - SOLD OUT

03/16 - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE+

03/17 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL+ - SOLD OUT

03/18 - E-Werk - Cologne, DE+

03/20 - Huxley's Neue Welt - Berlin, DE+

03/22 - Docks - Hamburg, DE+

03/23 - Vega - Copenhagen, DK+

03/24 - Rockefeller Music Hall - Oslo, NO+ - SOLD OUT

03/26 - Annexet - Stockholm, SE+

07/03 - Ruisrock Festival - Turku, FI

07/10 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, ES

08/09 - Smukfest - Skanderborg, DK

+w/ Millie Turner





