Touché Amoré Share New Song 'I'll Be Your Host'

Their new album is coming October 9th.

Today, Los Angeles post hardcore band Touché Amoré share "I'll Be Your Host" off their forthcoming fifth studio album, Lament due out October 9.



The track explores the complexities and mounting uneasiness that comes from people looking to vocalist Jeremy Bolm to find catharsis in their own loss while he is still processing and dealing with his grief. A look into the difficulties of not having the right response to console someone while reliving your own trauma in the process. "'I'll Be Your Host' is a song about the overwhelming nervousness I get when someone approaches me and talks to me about their dead loved ones," explains Bolm. "I feel horrible because I 100% understand why they're sharing it with me. It's hard having to stomach tragic story after tragic story while sometimes being asked advice when I absolutely don't have the answers."

Since their formation in 2007, Touché Amoré has been burrowing through angst, alienation, cancer, and death throughout four adored studio albums. After over a decade of working through darkness, Lament, finds the light at the end of the tunnel. The Ross Robinson (Slipknot, Korn, At the Drive-In) produced album arrives as the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed 2016 release, Stage Four, which found vocalist Jeremy Bolm mourning and paying tribute to his late mother. Lament shines a light on what life for the band has been like since then, tackling themes of fragility, empathy, politics, and love while pushing forward a newfound sense of hope.

Listen to "I'll Be Your Host" below.



LAMENT TRACK LISTING



1. Come Heroine

2. Lament

3. Feign

4. Reminders

5. Limelight (ft. Andy Hull)

6. Exit Row

7. Savoring

8. A Broadcast

9. I'll Be Your Host

10. Deflector

11. A Forecast​

View More Music Stories Related Articles