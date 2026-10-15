Tortuga Music Festival to Return with Eric Church, Megan Moroney Headlining

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Rock The Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival, in partnership with Live Nation, is bringing three unforgettable days of music, sunshine and oceanfront energy back to the sandy shores of Fort Lauderdale, FL April 2–4, 2027. Returning for its 14th annual celebration, the festival will bring together some of the biggest names in country music and beyond, with Eric Church, Megan Moroney and Florida Georgia Line leading the lineup. Tortuga will mark the Double Diamond-certified duo's first headlining festival performance since announcing their return to touring in 2027. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Oct. 23 at 10AM ET at TortugaMusicFestival.com.

For the first time this year, fans can purchase single-day tickets at presale beginning Tuesday at 10AM ET, alongside 3-day passes and GA+, VIP and SVIP package options. Hotel packages and exclusive offers are also available through partner Jampack.

Known for 'an eclectic lineup of musical styles and stars' (Rolling Stone), Tortuga continues to offer a festival experience where chart-topping performances meet the sand, surf and backdrop of South Florida. From daytime sets to sunset performances, the 2027 festival will feature three stages of live music alongside the immersive beachfront atmosphere that has become synonymous with Tortuga.

Beyond the festival's main stage where fans can also catch Stella Lefty, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Tucker Wetmore, the Sunset Stage will bring its own star power to Fort Lauderdale Beach with Goo Goo Dolls, Train and NE-YO headlining a genre-spanning mix of rock, pop and R&B as the sun sets. The full 2027 lineup includes Algorhythm, Ashley Anne, Ava Hall, BadFish, Benny G, Blake Proehl, Carter Faith, Cassidy Daniels, Chase Matthew, Cody Lohden, Colin Lynch, Drake Milligan, Dylan Marlowe, Dylan Scott, Franklin Jonas, Grace Potter, Highway Home, Jacob Hackworth, Jordan Cobb, Josh Weathers, Just Jayne, Kevin Powers, KG and The Bad Habits, Kyle Schuesler, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Redferrin, Slater Nalley, Sons of Habit, Sunny Black, The Droptines, Tyler Braden, Tyler Nance, Vincent Mason, Wheeland Brothers, Willow Avalon, Zach John King and feature Dee Jay Silver and DJ Rock.

In addition to a lineup that caters to fans of all ages, Tortuga Music Festival continues to prioritize sustainability and ocean conservation throughout every aspect of the festival experience. The festival was also awarded a 2-Star Blue Seal by Oceanic Global's Blue Standard in recognition of its commitment to reducing single-use plastics, responsibly managing waste and integrating sustainability throughout festival production. Each year, Tortuga raises funds and provides fans with opportunities to learn about critical environmental issues impacting the oceans through Rock The Ocean's Conservation Village. To date, Tortuga fans have helped raise more than $7 million for ocean conservation, research and education.

About Tortuga Music Festival

Since its debut in 2013, Tortuga Music Festival has become one of the country's premier destination music festivals, bringing some of the biggest names in country, rock and roots music to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach each year. Set against one of the world's most iconic beachfront backdrops, the three-day festival combines an all-star lineup, unforgettable live performances and the laid-back energy of South Florida for a one-of-a-kind music experience.

Beyond the music, Tortuga has built a passionate community of fans who return year after year for a festival experience that could only happen on the beach. The festival is also distinguished by its longstanding commitment to ocean conservation through the Rock The Ocean Foundation, raising more than $7 million to support marine conservation initiatives since its inception. Tortuga continues to advance sustainability throughout its operations and is officially Blue Verified through Oceanic Global's Blue Standard.

For more information and to join the conversation, visit TortugaMusicFestival.com.

About Rock The Ocean

Rock The Ocean is dedicated to supporting scientific research, education and public awareness around the issues impacting the world's oceans and marine life. Through its conservation initiatives, Rock The Ocean supports more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the U.S., Bahamas, South Africa and Asia, with work focused on five critical areas of ocean conservation: sea turtles, coral reefs, sharks, marine habitats and marine mammals. Rock The Ocean's mission comes to life each year at Tortuga Music Festival, where music and conservation unite on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. Through the festival's Conservation Village, fans can connect directly with leading conservation organizations, learn more about the issues impacting the oceans and discover how they can get involved. Rock The Ocean's commitment to conservation also extends to the festival's operations, helping Tortuga Music Festival set a new standard for sustainability through industry-leading waste diversion efforts that keep significant amounts of material out of landfills through recycling, composting and donation. Founded by avid ocean lover, diver and 20-year music industry veteran Chris Stacey, Rock The Ocean brings together the power of music and conservation to raise awareness and inspire action for the protection of the oceans. For more information visit RockTheOcean.com.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

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