WE CAN SURVIVE Concert at UBS Arena to Feature Megan Moroney, Michelle Branch, Bebe Rexha, Ashe

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Audacy's We Can Survive, presented by VEG, ER for Pets, makes its New York debut at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, for its 13th annual concert on October 28, featuring performances by Megan Moroney, Michelle Branch, Bebe Rexha and Ashe. Funds raised from the annual celebration of music and mental health will benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and support Audacy's 'I'm Listening' mental health initiative, which encourages open conversations about mental health and reminds people they are not alone.

A portion of event proceeds will benefit Audacy's longstanding 'I'm Listening' partner, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), supporting its lifesaving work in education, loss support, advocacy and community-based programs. This includes its ongoing public service campaign, 'Seize the Awkward,' in partnership with The Ad Council and the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which encourages youth and young adults to open up and have real conversations about mental health.

'We are excited to continue our collaboration with Audacy, which is raising awareness and funds for suicide prevention and educating the public about how to help those who may be struggling with their mental health,' said Bob Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer, AFSP. 'We are grateful to Audacy for helping to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.'

Event Details

Wednesday, October 28

Doors: 5:30 p.m. ET

Show Begins: 7:00 p.m. ET

UBS Arena

2400 Hempstead Turnpike

Belmont Park, NY 11003

About Audacy

Audacy is a leading audio content and entertainment company. As champions of audio, the company connects with people in the moments that matter — delivering trusted local news, passionate sports and favorite music across 220+ radio stations, premium podcasts, live events and digital experiences that reach more than 200 million listeners every month.

About UBS Arena

Located in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York's newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.

Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Jed Foundation (JED) intend to merge as equals to form AFSP/JED, the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to preventing suicide across the lifespan, and bringing hope to those affected by suicide loss or risk. The AFSP/JED mission would reflect a commitment to bring together AFSP's research, advocacy, chapter network, and loss-support expertise with JED's comprehensive approach to suicide prevention and evidence-informed youth mental health programs, creating greater scale, reach, and impact at a time of urgent national need.

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