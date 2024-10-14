Tori Kelly Shares 'TORI' Deluxe Album Feat. JoJo, Pink Sweat$, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly delivers TORI. (+ a lil more), a deluxe edition of her 2024 album TORI. The expanded set includes four new songs, including collaborations with JoJo and Pink Sweat$, and new single “distance.”

TORI. (+ a lil more) arrives in the midst of Tori Kelly’s global tour, which kicked off this spring alongside the initial release of TORI. The Purple Skies Tour has taken Tori across Asia this summer, including stops in the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, and more, and is currently halfway through the second leg of the North American run.

Tori will make stops in cities across the US and Canada through November, including Terminal 5 in New York, NY on November 16 and The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Ca on November 5. She will kick off a European run starting December 2 in Amsterdam, before concluding with Jacob Coulier in London on December 9. In addition, it was recently announced that Tori Kelly will join Ed Sheeran on tour next year in a string of arena dates across Europe starting in May 2025. See below for the full touring itinerary.

Featuring a range of styles and sounds that showcase the true Tori, it is the star’s most versatile and vulnerable project yet, weaving together sonics and songwriting that represent the full picture of a woman coming into her own. Truly warranting its all-caps, full-statement title, it brings together sounds from the late ’90s and early ’00s in creative, exciting ways that put perpetual motion at the forefront—with the throughline being Kelly’s strong, versatile voice. It is truly a full 360 vision of Tori Kelly. Period.

Adding to the story, the guitar-driven r&b-pop of “distance” and the finger-snapping earworm “u” perfectly add to the story. Apropos, Tori’s longtime friend JoJo joins her in a much-anticipated moment for fans in the pairing’s first-ever recorded collaboration in the rhythmic “bottomline.” “She's the best, and obviously one of the OG 2000s queens. When it comes to collaborations, we're brainstorming,” Tori teased fans earlier this year in People. Needless to say, when Tori officially confirmed the collaboration on socials last week, the fan excitement reached a fever pitch. Rounding out the new music is the slow-burning and vulnerable “beautiful war” with Pink Sweat$. See the updated tracklisting below.

Tori Kelly’s music has touched millions around the world, and with TORI. (+ a lil more) she opens herself up fully, bringing together big-chorus singalongs, throwback beats, and honest lyrics in a way that paints a striking, vibrant portrait. The album showcases all of the different musical sides of the artist that she has not shared with the world before, a truly definitive statement that brings all of the unique layers of her artistry together in concert. “This feels like a self-titled moment,” she says. “I am ready to say, ‘This is who I am.’”

Don’t miss TORI. –now with a lil more – be brought to life on the stage across 2024 and 2025, and stay tuned for more from Tori Kelly, coming soon.

Tori Kelly Tour Dates – 2024:

FRI 10/11: The Fillmore | Charlotte, NC

SAT 10/12: The Fillmore | Silver Spring, MD

WED 10/16: Terminal 5 | New York, NY

FRI 10/18: The Fillmore | Philadelphia, PA

SAT 10/19: House of Blues | Boston, MA

MON 10/21: Mtelus | Montreal, QC

TUE 10/22: History | Toronto, ON

THU 10/24: Royal Oak Theatre | Royal Oak, MI

FRI 10/25: Egyptian Room | Indianapolis, IN

MON 10/28: Cain’s Ballroom | Tulsa, OK

WED 10/30: Emo’s | Austin, TX

FRI 11/01: House of Blues | Houston, TX

SAT 11/02: House of Blues | Dallas, TX

TUE 11/05: Van Buren | Phoenix, AZ

SAT 11/09: The Wiltern | Los Angeles, CA

MON 12/02: Melkweg Max | Amsterdam, NL

TUE 12/03: Matropol | Berlin, DE

THU 12/05: Alhambra | Paris, FR

SAT 12/07: Club Academy | Manchester, UK

MON 12/09: O2 Arena | London, UK*

*Supporting Jacob Collier

Tori Kelly Tour Dates with Ed Sheeran – 2025:

FRI 5/30: Civitas Metropolitano | Madrid, Spain

SAT 5/31: Civitas Metropolitano | Madrid, Spain

FRI 6/6: Orange Velodrome Stadium | Marseille, FR

SAT 6/7: Orange Velodrome Stadium | Marseille, FR

FRI 6/14: Stadio Olimpico | Rome, Italy

FRI 6/20: Decathalon Arena | Lille, France

SAT 6/21: Decathalon Arena | Lille, France

SAT 6/28: MHPArena | Stuttgart, Germany

SUN 6/29: MHPArena | Stuttgart, Germany

FRI 7/04: Volksparkstadion | Hamburg, Germany

SAT 7/05: Volksparkstadion | Hamburg, Germany

SUN 7/06: Volksparkstadion | Hamburg, Germany

SAT 7/26: Ullevaal Stadion | Oslo, Norway

SUN 7/27: Ullevaal Stadion | Oslo, Norway

SAT 8/02: Stadion Letzigrund | Zurich, Switzerland

SUN 8/03: Stadion Letzigrund | Zurich, Switzerland

THU 8/07: Middenvijver Park | Antwerp, Belgium

FRI 8/08: Middenvijver Park | Antwerp, Belgium

FRI 8/15: Tarczyński Arena | Wroclaw, Poland

SAT 8/16: Tarczyński Arena | Wroclaw, Poland

FRI 8/22: Strawberry Arena | Stockholm, Sweden

SAT 8/23: Strawberry Arena | Stockholm, Sweden

THU 8/28: Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

FRI 8/29: Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

SAT 8/30: Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

SUN 8/31: Øresundsparken | Copenhagen, Denmark

FRI 9/05: Merkur Spiel-Arena | Dusseldorf, Germany

SAT 9/06: Merkur Spiel-Arena | Dusseldorf, Germany

SUN 9/07: Merkur Spiel-Arena | Dusseldorf, Germany

About Tori Kelly:

Using her powerful voice and buoyant spirit, Tori Kelly has racked up Platinum certifications and hundreds of millions of streams to become one of pop music’s biggest stars. With TORI., her first full-length release on Epic Records, the two-time Grammy winner showcases her wide range of musical inspirations, namely, her love of Y2K-era pop and R&B. Take “high water,” a powerful single with the breezy, yet determined feel of rousing late-’90s hits like Des’ree’s “You Gotta Be,” which was one of Kelly’s inspirations. One of the final songs conceived for the album, recent single “high water” represents the vocal dynamism and heartening sincerity that’s allowed her to appear in films like Sing and Sing 2 and collaborate with a diverse breadth of artists like Justin Bieber, Jacob Collier, Jon Batiste, and Illenium. Since emerging in the 2010s, the California singer has touched millions around the world, with projects like Unbreakable Smile (2015), Hiding Place (2018), Inspired by True Events (2019), A Tori Kelly Christmas (2020) and Tori (2023) flaunting her knack for intimate songwriting. With TORI., she opens herself up fully, combining throwback beats and honest lyrics in a way that paints a striking, vibrant portrait, which includes musical elements fans haven’t seen from her before. The album is a truly definitive statement that brings all of the unique layers of her artistry together in concert. “This feels like a self-titled moment,” she says. “I am ready to say, ‘This is who I am.’”

Comments