Toni Braxton, Billy Ray Cyrus and More to Honor Neil Diamond at 24th Annual Power of Love Gala

Keep Memory Alive announces a dynamic lineup of performers slated to celebrate legendary singer-songwriter and musician Neil Diamond at the 24th annual Power of Love® gala on Saturday, March 7 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Paying tribute to Diamond, who announced his retirement from touring in 2018 after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, the marquee celebration of life generates the majority of annual revenue for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to provide service, care and resources for patients and their caregivers in the fight against neurocognitive disorders including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Huntington's diseases; multiple system atrophy; multiple sclerosis; frontotemporal dementia and related disorders; and more.

Generously lending their time and talents are: Toni Braxton, actress and one of the highest-selling female R&B artists with seven Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards and seven American Music Awards; Billy Ray Cyrus, multiple-platinum selling and two-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist and actor; Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds, 11-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist, writer, producer, revolutionary label owner, Songwriters' Hall Of Fame inductee and Hollywood Walk Of Fame star recipient; Andy Grammer, multi-platinum pop artist, songwriter and record producer; Sammy Hagar, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Grammy Award-winning lead vocalist, philanthropist and entrepreneur; and Chris Isaak, highly praised herald platinum-selling singer-songwriter and actor.

In addition, presenters during the evening include Jimmy Kimmel, late-night television host, comedian and writer; Derek Hough, two-time Emmy winner, judge on NBC's "World of Dance" and star of the upcoming Las Vegas residency "Derek Hough: No Limit;" and Kelsey Grammer, six-time Emmy Award winner, voice actor, comedian, singer and producer.

The evening will feature exquisite cuisine from celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck and Masaharu Morimoto, along with exciting live and silent auctions featuring one-of-a-kind products and experiences up for bid.

"I look forward to sharing an evening with our community and creating memories while celebrating the music of Neil Diamond and the life of two extraordinary individuals - Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson - all while having an opportunity to shine a light on our caregivers who work tirelessly to take care of their loved ones battling brain disease," said Camille Ruvo, vice-chairwoman and co-founder of Keep Memory Alive.

In addition to celebrating Diamond's iconic music, Keep Memory Alive will present the 2020 Community Leadership Award to Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson for their generous philanthropic endeavors and vast contributions to medical research, education, and many Jewish causes and organizations.

"It is with great pleasure that we recognize Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson for receiving the Community Leadership Award and there is no doubt that they have changed Las Vegas in so many ways," said Larry Ruvo, founder and chairman of Keep Memory Alive. "From innovations in the hotel industry, to bringing the remarkable COMDEX trade show to Las Vegas which turned Las Vegas into a sought after convention destination, to opening the only Preschool-through-Grade 12 Jewish Day School in Nevada, known as the Adelson Educational Campus, to establishing the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment and Research, Sheldon and Miriam have worked tirelessly to improve our community and their philanthropy doesn't stop here in Las Vegas. They are known for their philanthropic efforts throughout the world and specifically in Israel. When I had an idea that I thought would change the course of how neurodegenerative disease was treated, Miriam and Sheldon were immediately on board and were instrumental in supporting Keep Memory Alive in its earliest days. In many ways, the city we live in and the gala would not be here if it were not for this wonderful couple. So it is with great pleasure and admiration that we pay homage and respect to our great friends and two people who continue to make the world a much better place."

Photo Credit: Denise Truscello





