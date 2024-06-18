Tones And I to Release Album 'Beautifully Ordinary,' Shares New Song

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar and multi-platinum award-winning songwriter Tones And I will release her much anticipated new album Beautifully Ordinary on August 2nd. Ahead of the album, Tones And I has shared “Dance With Me,” a soaringly tuneful new pop cut from the forthcoming album, which is available on all streaming platforms. Beautifully Ordinary follows Tones And I’s acclaimed debut LP Welcome To The Madhouse which debuted at #1 on the Australian Albums Chart in 2021.

Commenting on Beautifully Ordinary, Tones And I shared: “Beautifully Ordinary is my sophomore album. There was never a theme or tone I aspired to. Each song is a different story, meant for its own moment. Some songs have been inspired by the same life experience, but through a different perspective. Mostly the album presents itself as whatever the listener takes from it. There's an undertone of loneliness, heartbreak, desperation, fear, vulnerability, and triumph (but not too much). The brightest songs have the saddest stories. Nostalgia seems to be a constant theme throughout the album, although it was never intentional. Subconsciously, I think the past is just something that really controls the person I am today - as I’m sure it does for a lot of us.”

Tones And I elaborated on “Dance With Me” noting: “‘Dance With Me’ is a song about heartbreak and desperation. The chorus symbolizes waiting in the past for someone that's moved on emotionally, the ‘dancing’ represents your happiest moment with someone and staying in the moment in a last desperate effort to reconnect with them. It's a lonely song but sounds happy.”

Co-produced by Tones And I, Beautifully Ordinary sees the Australian artist embracing personal growth and finding peace as she champions listeners toward the same. The ambitious and adventurous collection is available for pre-order today and highlighted by the previously released singles “Wonderful,” “I Get High” and “Dreaming.”

Up next, Tones And I will visit Europe in July for a run of summer festivals and a headline show in London, before heading back home for a sold-out headline tour through Australia and New Zealand [tour itinerary below]. She’ll cap off the year with two massive Australian headline shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena (11/9) and the famed Sydney Opera House (11/30). This past spring Tones And I joined P!NK on her stadium tour in Australia, opening up each of the twenty shows and performing to nearly one million people across the entire run. For tickets and more information on Tones And I’s upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com.

Earlier this year Tones And I made history as the Australian artist’s monster hit “Dance Monkey” surpassed three Billion streams on Spotify. With that feat, Tones And I became the first and only female artist to achieve that streaming milestone, and one of only eight artists ever to cross 3 billion streams with a single song on Spotify.

Tones And I notably capped off 2023 with the powerful anthem “The Greatest,” which was released in support of the Australia Women’s Football team The Matildas, at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Tones And I was also featured on the track "BRING IT ON [Official FIFA Walkout Anthem]," alongside Bia and Diarra Sylla, and produced by RedOne (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber) which served as the official walk-out song for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia, and will continue as the official walk-out music for every FIFA match until 2030. Furthermore, Tones And I performed a captivating set ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in front of a full house of more than 75,000 spectators at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, and broadcasting out to billions of people worldwide.

Those two tracks landed on the heels of Tones And I’s other 2023 single “I Am Free,” which has gathered millions of streams on DSPs alongside a special ‘Piano Version.’ “I Am Free” followed Tones And I’s single “I Made It” – composed for the Netflix original film True Spirit - her 2022 single “Charlie” and her feature on Macklemore’s “Chant.” The pair debuted the collaboration on Good Morning America with an electrifying performance in New York City’s Central Park. Furthermore, Tones And I also recently wrapped up a run of dates supporting Macklemore on his UK and Europe spring headline tour.

As an inimitable vocalist, clever lyricist, deft producer, and inventive creator, Tones And I stretches the scope of pop music with unpredictable and undeniable anthems of her own design. Since exploding onto the global scene in 2019 as a busker from the Mornington Peninsula, Australia, she has smashed records, garnered multiple awards, sold out tours, surpassed 10 billion streams and reached multi-platinum heights around the world. Her breakout “Dance Monkey” went 6x platinum in the United States, became the most Shazamed song ever, and minted her as “the first female artist to reach 2 billion streams on Spotify with one song,” all while consistently holding a spot in the “Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs of All-Time on Spotify.” Her 2019 EP, The Kids Are Coming, crashed the Top 30 of the Billboard 200 and is certified Gold. Meanwhile, Tones And I’s full-length debut, Welcome To The Madhouse, toppled the Australian Albums Chart at #1 in 2021. Among five career ARIA Awards, “Cloudy Day” closed out 2022 as ARIA’s “Song of the Year.” Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, she has delivered stunning performances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and many more. Along the way, she has also collaborated with Macklemore, blackbear, Jonas Blue, Sam Feldt and BIA, in addition to contributing music to NETFLIX’s True Spirit and the blockbuster sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Taking the helm, she personally shapes her vision by not only writing and performing, but also producing and directing visuals. Tones And I is a creative force and never stops pushing forward.

Tracklisting

To Be Loved Lose Someone Like Me I Get High We'll See Stars Dance With Me Figure It Out Wonderful Raise Me Up Dreaming You Don't Know Me Like That John Doe Sorrento Need You To Love Me Only One Live Without Your Love Call My Name

TONES AND I WORLD TOUR DATES

EUROPE

7/18/2024 Das Fest 2024, Karlsruhe, Germany

7/20/2024 Deichbrand Festival 2024, Cuxhaven, Germany

7/21/2024 Zwarte Cross 2024 Lichtenvoorde, Netherlands

7/24/2024 London, The Garage, UK

7/27/2024 Open Air Lumnezia 2024, Lumnezia, Switzerland

7/28/2024 Poolbar Festival 2024, Feldkirch, Austria

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

8/17/2024 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide [SOLD OUT]

8/23/2024 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney [SOLD OUT]

8/24/2024 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle [SOLD OUT]

8/28/2024 Auckland Town Hall, Auckland [SOLD OUT]

8/30/2024 Riverstage, Brisbane [SOLD OUT]

8/31/2024 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville [SOLD OUT]

9/1/2024 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville [SOLD OUT]

9/4/2024 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle [SELLING FAST]

9/5/2024 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle [SOLD OUT]

9/7/2024 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne [SOLD OUT]

11/9/2024 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

11/30/2024 Sydney Opera House, Sydney

PHOTO CREDIT: GIULIA MCGAURAN

