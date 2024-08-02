Tones And I Releases Highly Anticipated New Album 'Beautifully Ordinary'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global superstar and multi-platinum award-winning songwriter Tones And I has unveiled her highly anticipated sophomore album, Beautifully Ordinary. Co-produced by Tones And I and featuring her as the sole writer on nearly every song, this album captures her artistic evolution and personal growth, blending her distinctive vocal style with vulnerable storytelling. Available on all streaming platforms now.

Commenting on Beautifully Ordinary, Tones And I shared, "This is my sophomore album. Each song tells a different story, meant for its own moment. Some tracks are inspired by the same life experience, but from different perspectives. The album presents itself as whatever the listener takes from it, with undertones of loneliness, heartbreak, desperation, fear, vulnerability, and triumph. The brightest songs often have the saddest stories. Nostalgia is a recurring theme, perhaps subconsciously reflecting how the past shapes who I am today."

The album opens with "To Be Loved," a raw and heartfelt exploration of Tones And I's past experiences. This track showcases her vulnerability and depth, revealing her struggles in an intimate way, with recurring themes highlighting a deep longing for acceptance. The album's narrative was introduced earlier this year with the release of singles “Dance With Me,” "Wonderful," "I Get High," and "Dreaming.”

This month, Tones And I will kick off her sold-out tour through Australia and New Zealand followed by headline shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and the iconic Sydney Opera House later this year. This past spring, Tones And I joined P!NK on her stadium tour in Australia, performing to nearly one million people. Afterward, she embarked on a circuit of summer festivals across Europe in July, continuing to captivate audiences with her dynamic live performances. For tickets and more information on upcoming shows, visit www.tonesandi.com.

Tones And I recently made history as the first and only female artist to surpass three billion streams on Spotify with her hit “Dance Monkey.” This achievement places her among only eight artists worldwide to reach this milestone with a single song on Spotify.

Tones And I notably capped off 2023 with the powerful anthem “The Greatest,” which was released in support of the Australia Women’s Football team The Matildas, at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Tones And I was also featured on the track "BRING IT ON [Official FIFA Walkout Anthem]," alongside Bia and Diarra Sylla, and produced by RedOne (Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber) which served as the official walk-out song for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia, and will continue as the official walk-out music for every FIFA match until 2030. Furthermore, Tones And I performed a captivating set ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in front of a full house of more than 75,000 spectators at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, and broadcasting out to billions of people worldwide.

As an inimitable vocalist, clever lyricist, deft producer, and inventive creator, Tones And I continues to push the boundaries of pop music with her unique and unpredictable anthems. From her beginnings as a busker in Australia to smashing records and garnering multiple awards, Tones And I has achieved global success. Her breakout hit “Dance Monkey” remains the most streamed song by a female artist on Spotify, with over three billion plays. Her EP, The Kids Are Coming, and debut album, Welcome To The Madhouse, have also enjoyed significant success. With Beautifully Ordinary, Tones And I enters an exciting new phase of her career, showcasing her growth as a songwriter, producer, and composer.

Tracklist

To Be Loved Lose Someone Like Me I Get High We'll See Stars Dance With Me Figure It Out Wonderful Raise Me Up Dreaming You Don't Know Me Like That John Doe Sorrento Need You To Love Me Only One Live Without Your Love Call My Name

TONES AND I WORLD TOUR DATES

AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND

8/17/2024 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide [SOLD OUT]

8/23/2024 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney [SOLD OUT]

8/24/2024 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle [SOLD OUT]

8/28/2024 Auckland Town Hall, Auckland [SOLD OUT]

8/30/2024 Riverstage, Brisbane [SOLD OUT]

8/31/2024 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville [SOLD OUT]

9/1/2024 Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre, Townsville [SOLD OUT]

9/4/2024 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle [SELLING FAST]

9/5/2024 Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle [SOLD OUT]

9/7/2024 Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne [SOLD OUT]

11/9/2024 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

11/30/2024 Sydney Opera House, Sydney

