Tommy Newport Releases New Indie Anthem, 'Calabasas'

Tommy Newport is known for his infectious falsetto-steeped indie anthems. He first garnered buzz with his 2018 debut, Just To Be Ironic, while he was still a teenager. Newport continued to develop his sound, releasing 2019's Tommy Gun EP and 2021's Ultra Mango EP and Liquid EP. He's received plenty of critical acclaim along the way from The FADER, Complex, Hypebeast, High Snobiety, Pigeons & Planes, PAPER, Lyrical Lemonade, COLORS & more. At only 21 years old, Tommy's already toured extensively across North America & Europe, been championed by legendary tastemakers like Zane Lowe & Giles Peterson, and collaborated with Grammy nominees EARTHGANG.

Born Oliver Milmine in Manchester, England, Newport moved to the United States at a young age, eventually settling in Kansas. There, he picked up the guitar and taught himself how to produce music on his computer. Inspired by a mix of early-2000s bands like MGMT, The Killers, and Phoenix, he developed his own funky, psychedelic style of pop, framing his falsetto vocals in bass, guitar, keyboards, and electronic grooves. He quickly released an impressive catalog independently. More tracks followed, as did musical placements on shows like Search Party, Ballers, Expecting Amy, an Apple iPad commercial and What/If.

His latest single "Calabasas" showcases Newport's laid-back, buttery vocal delivery, which glides atop a groovy rhythm and colorful, captivating melody. The artist shares, "Calabasas for me is a Western, Bond, Tarantino cinematic inspired record. I wanted to create the soundtrack of that classic lead character in a thriller. The lyrics portray a protagonist who feels the world is waiting for them but they haven't got the time or patience to be waited on, and fears the realities of finally meeting their wishes."

Tommy Newport - Calabasas

