Dreamer Boy's New Album, 'Lonestar', Available Now

Singer-songwriter Dreamer Boy, hailed as an “artist to watch” by FLAUNT, has released his new album, Lonestar.

Alongside the album, Dreamer Boy unveiled his new single, “Baby Blue,” an exhilarating, bittersweet track that conjures up memories of midnight drives and reflections of what might have been. The accompanying visualizer was shot in black and white and featured Dreamer Boy performing the song outside an empty Valentine, TX gas station.

“I think falling in love can happen over years, over weeks, or in a moment,” Dreamer Boy explains. “I feel like this album was exploring my relationship with romance, modern romance. Hard truths leading to real heartbreak, and also ambient relationships that feel like they still linger somewhere in your soul forever. Not so black and white.”

Dreamer Boy and his band, The Lone Stars, will support the album with a month-long North American headline tour, which kicks off on May 28 at Valley Bar in Phoenix. The Summer in America tour, which will include shows at Nashville’s Exit/In (June 4) and Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn (June 11), will conclude at the historic Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA on June 27. See below for itinerary.

Lonestar itself is a journey: It begins with Dreamer Boy tackling change and heartbreak on the yearning opener “Summer in America,” which wrestles with uncertainty, using American landscapes as the inspiration and backdrop for a lost soul finding his way home from a party. Ultimately, he finds his way and the record ends in contentment on the exquisite “Harmony,” with new friendships and new beginnings.

The follow-up to 2021’s critically acclaimed All the Ways We Are Together, Lonestar finds Dreamer Boy firmly stepping out of the bedroom and on to the highways of the American South. Moving from Nashville to Los Angeles, he found new direction watching the miles of the country pass by. Driving through his childhood home of Texas and visiting his grandfather’s farm three times in a year instilled a sense of connectivity to the South he’d realized he lost touch with. Lonestar is a gossamer balance of duality: pure associations with Southern culture and the textures of Americana are woven with the creation of a larger-than-life persona—the beaten-down Rodeo Clown depicted on the album cover.

“This album feels like a return to a home for me, not a singular home but a specific one,” says Dreamer Boy. “My southern roots growing up in Texas, and the American landscape that painted my childhood. This silhouette of Tennessee heartbreak, leading to running across Texas’s vastness, seeing ghosts, and ending up in Hollywood, California. I landed here and lived in that little character arch for the most part during the creation of this album. There is me, and there is the Rodeo Clown character I am portraying. They both feel familiar and embarrassing. Foolish love is the only way to go for it, but it means you take the risk, and true love will humble you. Worth it every time.”

Lonestar includes “Heartbreaker,” which was heralded by Rolling Stone as one of the “Songs You Need to Know,” and “Suckerpunch,” which was one of Entertainment Tonight’s New Music Friday favorites upon its release. Blurred Culture observed, “‘Heartbreaker’ emerges as a high-energy ode to love’s tumultuous roller coaster, blending the grit and glamour of 70’s rock with a modern twist [that] feels distinctly Dreamer Boy.” Melodic Mag said, “You know you are onto something when FINNEAS give you his seal of approval…[’Heartbreaker’] focuses on the high-speed thrill of falling both into and out of love.”

Lonestar – Track Listing

1. Summer In America

2. Heartbreaker

3. Suckerpunch

4. Twin Flame (feat. Goldie Boutilier)

5. Bubba

6. Kansas

7. Baby Blue

8. Mud

9. Big Sky (feat. Miya Folick)

10. If You’re Not In Love

11. Untied

12. Harmony

Dreamer Boy – Summer in America Tour

5/28 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

5/31 Dallas, TX Dada

6/1 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

6/2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

6/4 Nashville, TN Exit/In

6/5 Atlanta, GA Vinyl

6/7 Washington, DC DC9 Nightclub

6/8 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

6/9 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

6/11 Brooklyn, NY Baby's All Right – Late Show

6/14 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

6/16 Chicago, IL Subterranean

6/17 Minneapolis, MN 7th Street Entry

6/18 Kansas City, MO Recordbar

6/21 Denver, CO Lost Lake

6/22 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

6/24 Seattle, WA The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

6/25 Portland, OR Polaris Hall

6/27 West Hollywood, CA The Troubadour

Photo Credit: Adam Alonzo

