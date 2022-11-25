'Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: Live At The Fillmore (1997)' Out Now

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nov. 25, 2022  

The long-awaited Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Live at the Fillmore (1997) is out today. Taken from their legendary residency at the historic San Francisco venue, the extensive box set is available now in various formats on Warner Records.

Described by Petty as "the highpoint of our time together as a group," the captivating 20-show run created a unique bond between what is often hailed as one of America's greatest rock and roll bands and their fans. It will be the first live release in 13 years with the band playing covers of their favorite influences as well as their hits.

The box features a bold acoustic version of "American Girl" with Petty singing along with his fans. A video for the song from acclaimed director and Tom Petty's daughter Adria Petty (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Coldplay) and filmmaker Jacques Naudé is out now.

The video realizes Petty's stated vision of the "modern" American Girl being "any kind of girl" and even features a cameo from his granddaughter, Everly. "In 2017 Tom changed his tour visuals to reflect a wide range of women," says Adria Petty, "and we are excited to carry on his wishes."

The visually arresting black and white video features lead dancer Maya Taylor (Solange Knowles, Arcade Fire, St. Vincent), Anna Iosipiv, Akane Little and Laura Aronoff as the camera moves through city streets, inside empty warehouses and atop buildings, exploring the lives of diverse characters.

Since unveiling the project earlier this year, the Petty archives shared a rendition of J. J. Cale's "Call Me The Breeze," Petty's "I Won't Back Down" and the band's "Listen To Her Heart." Additionally, previously unreleased, never-before-seen footage unearthed from the Petty estate vaults is included in a short film about the band's 1997 residency; watch/share Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers: The Fillmore House Band (Short Film).

The new album features more covers than originals, paying tribute to the artists and songs that shaped Petty's love of music as he was growing up before he became a legendary songwriter and performer in his own right. Highlights include Bob Dylan's "Knockin' On Heaven's Door," The Rolling Stones' "Time is On My Side" and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, Chuck Berry and Booker T. & the M.G.'s.

The collection also features special performances with The Byrds' front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker, with other standouts including extended jam versions of original tracks "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and "It's Good To Be King."

This week on SiriusXM's Tom Petty Radio (channel 31) tune-in to the exclusive release week special on "Tom Petty Nation LIVE," featuring an in-depth round table with Heartbreakers Benmont Tench, Steve Ferrone, Scott Thurston, Adria Petty, and Petty's longtime friend, engineer and producer Ryan Ulyate.

Recorded in front of a live audience of SiriusXM subscribers, the special conversation airs tonight at 6pm ET and focuses on the making of the new album, the legendary 20 show residency, and the genius of Petty. Listeners can hear encores throughout the weekend.

Listen to the new release here:

Watch the new video here:



