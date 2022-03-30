Tom Odell Releases New Single 'Best Day of My Life'

Ahead of his highly anticipated North American headlining tour that starts tomorrow, Tom Odell has released a stunning new single 'Best Day Of My Life' via independent label, mtheory. The single is accompanied by an equally beautiful official music video, created by line-drawing artist Manshen Lo (Sally Rooney) and produced by Nexus Studios.

Having fulfilled his major label record deal in 2021, Tom began to look ahead to a new era, a new way of working, and embarked on an independent new chapter of his acclaimed career that sees him reclaiming control and taking back the reins of his artistry.

'Best Day Of My Life' marks the first single of that new chapter. Perhaps one of the most poignant songs he's ever written, the single tackles the emotional peaks and troughs of being alive and experiencing moments of euphoria following bouts of sadness. His newfound sense of freedom and clarity is palpable in the lyrics as Tom sings, "I think today is the best day of my life / F**k thinking about the future all the time / If I'm alone, if I'm alone then I don't mind."

Tom says "I feel so free, so liberated to be an independent artist. Honestly there's a huge amount of relief in this music, of just getting to do exactly what I want to do. I wanted to not cram in as many hooks as I could, not have the chorus at the front of the song, just create an environment where people can sit with the music and breathe."

The accompanying official music video is a hypnotic animation of a person cycling and is as beautiful and understated as the song itself. It was created by Chinese line-drawing artist Manshen Lo and produced by Nexus Studios. Perhaps best known for designing the cover of Sally Rooney's latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, Lo's approach to drawing has its roots in East Asia, whilst taking influence from sequential art and the ligne-claire style.

Following an overwhelming response to Tom teasing the track on TikTok, he gave fans a sneak preview of the single on his UK tour over the last couple of weeks. The tour continues tomorrow in North America before journeying back through Europe. For more information, go here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

03/31 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

04/01 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

04/02 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

04/04 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

04/06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

04/08 - Salt Lake City, UT - Grand Room

04/09 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

04/11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar

04/12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

04/14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

04/15 - Montreal, QB - Olympia

04/16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

04/19 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

04/20 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

04/21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry