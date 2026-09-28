Tom Morello to Perform on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! + POWER TO THE PEOPLE FESTIVAL Streams
The festival, curated by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, will feature performances by Foo Fighters, Bruce Springsteen, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, and more.
Tom Morello released his first solo rock album Everyone Gets Everything They Want last week via Mom + Pop Music. Further cementing his reputation for fusing high-octane rock with unwavering activism, the new collection confronts issues of fascism, immigrant rights, and global political turmoil. Tomorrow night, he will bring one of those songs to Jimmy Kimmel Live! for their annual New York Week.
The performance comes just before Morello heads to Merriweather Post Pavillion to host his inaugural Power To the People Festival. The festival is sold out, but fans from around the world can stream the event live. MS NOW will serve as the exclusive livestream destination for Power to the People, bringing the festival's performances and programming to audiences nationwide. The event will stream live on MS NOW's YouTube channel and via powertothepeople.com.
The sold-out festival, curated by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame guitarist and songwriter Tom Morello, features performances by Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews, Joan Baez, Public Enemy, Brittany Howard, Killer Mike, Cypress Hill, The Linda Lindas, Dropkick Murphys, Serj Tankian, Jack Black, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, Taylor Momsen, Matt Cameron, special guest Bruce Springsteen, and more.
Morello has a long history of organizing activism-oriented concerts, rallies, and events, and continues to be a leading voice for social justice causes and workers and immigrants rights issues across the country and around the world. In addition to his solo work with The Nightwatchman and his role in Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave, Morello remains one of modern rock's most influential guitarists, and outspoken activists.
Tracklist
1. Beth From Electronics
2. Everyone Gets Everything They Want
3. Adjourn It (feat. Serj Tankian & Roman Morello)
4. I Am Not Yours To Command
5. Soldier in the Army of Love
6. Unconquered (feat. Kneecap)
7. Date Night
8. The Last Rung on the Ladder
9. Everything Burns (feat. Beartooth)
11. Untethered
12. They Can't Kill Us All
Tom Morello Tour Dates
10/3/26 - Power to the People 2026 - Washington, DC
3/2/27 - The Esplanade - Medicine Hat, AB, Canada
3/3/27 - Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre - Camrose, AB, Canada
3/5/27 - Vic Juba Community Theatre - Lloydminster, AB, Canada
3/6/27 - Dow Centennial Centre Shell Theatre - Fort Saskatchewan AB, Canada
3/8/27 - E.A. Rawlinson Center For The Arts - Prince Albert, SK, Canada
About Tom Morello
Tom Morello is known for his innovative guitar solos and thunderous riffs as a groundbreaking artist whether in his solo career or as an original member of the rock bands Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave - two acts responsible for multiple Grammy Awards and a combined 30 million albums sold worldwide. His trademark style, innovative techniques, and effects that resemble turntable scratching redefined electric guitar playing and were crucial components of Rage Against the Machine's rap-metal sonic attack and Audioslave's numerous radio hits, not only helping catapult Morello and both those bands to multi platinum success but leading to his recognition by Rolling Stone Magazine as #18 on the '100 Greatest Guitar Players of All-Time' and subsequent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame. Morello's signature guitar could also be heard in supergroups Prophets of Rage and Street Sweeper Social Club as well as a six-year stint with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Additionally, Harvard graduate Morello has for decades been a vocal political activist and solo artist who has championed countless human rights and workers' rights causes.
About Mom+Pop Music
Mom+Pop was formed 18 years ago in 2008, inspired by indie labels such as Sub Pop, Secretly, Beggars Group, and Dischord as a compass and conscience aspiring to earn respect within the artist community. Since that time, Mom+Pop Music has curated a critically acclaimed roster of artists and achieved significant success by releasing music from underscores, Tom Morello, MGMT, Magdalena Bay, Courtney Barnett, Caamp, Violent Vira, Maya Hawke, Del Water Gap, Porter Robinson, and many others. Solely owned and operated by Founder/co-owner Michael Goldstone and co-owner Thaddeus Rudd, M+P has a global team of 25 people and is self-distributed. Known for their artist-first mantra, M+P continues to amass industry accolades from artists, media, and colleagues, including Billboard's Independent Label Power Lists, A2IM's Libera Award for Label of the Year, and other recognitions. They have been featured in Forbes, Variety, and Billboard over the years, with a focus on their credibility, thoroughness, and talented team. Mom+Pop Music has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville.
About MS NOW
MS NOW is one of the country's leading news organizations and a premier destination for breaking news and best-in-class opinion journalism, reaching millions across cable, digital, social and audio platforms every day. The MS NOW Membership is MS NOW's first direct-to-consumer offering and a new way for audiences to watch, connect, and engage with MS NOW, its journalists and one another. Members have access to 24/7 live TV programming, exclusive content and live conversations with anchors and reporters, along with a moderated community designed to turn the news from a one-way experience into an ongoing conversation. To learn more about the MS NOW Membership, visit ms.now.
Photo Credit: Danny Clinch, download hi-res
Photo Credit: Danny Clinch, download hi-res
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