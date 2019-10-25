Tom Ashbrook Releases New Single 'Sines'

Tom Ashbrook releases his new single 'Sines' on 25 October via The Other Songs, which premiered via Clash Magazine. This is the title track lifted from his upcoming Sines EP, to be released on 22 November, mastered by Mike Cave (Bob Dylan, Elvis Costello, The Charlatans) and mixed by Mike Halls (Clean Cut Kid). Previous single 'Toon Soon' recently premiered on Vents Magazine, and he has already seen support from Son of Marketing, Mr Foxx Frequency and Music Week. Ashbrook has toured extensively throughout his life and has shared the stage with Simply Red's Mick Hucknell at the Royal Albert Hall, played alongside Jools Holland as a session musician, and composed for the prestigious Matthew Bourne Dance Company. In addition, he worked alongside Sir Paul McCartney and 6ix Toys composing the anthem for Liverpool's 2008 award as European Capital of Culture city and toured with well known Pink Floyd Tribute band, Brit Floyd.

Originally hailing from Ilkley, Yorkshire, Ashbrook attended the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, and stayed on to make Liverpool his home. Both he and his sister are classically trained pianists, encouraged to immerse themselves in the arts when their parents bought them their first piano. Ashbrook soon discovered a love of improvising, writing and transcribing classical works rather than merely reading the music. Now, after developing a love for synthesisers and experimentations with recording, he has shaped his own signature sound.

Citing influence from the likes of John Williams, Pat Metheny, and Mike Oldfield, Ashbrook draws inspiration from these sonic visionaries while still maintaining his own idiosyncratic sound. Comparable to acts such as Max Richter, Olafur Arnalds and Nils Frahm, Ashbrook has always had a gift for drawing out emotions and meanings through melodies.

Experimentations with loops and samples set the tone for Ashbrook's sonic creations, and the unconventional approach of using a string section or solo violin like a synthesiser has developed his idiosyncratic sound. On 'Sines' we see vocal loops layered with electronic intricacies and acoustic piano. The track floats hauntingly through the ether, every element drawing into a remarkably cohesive whole.

Tom Ashbrook explains: ​"The human nature of the track 'Sines' is formed by a wall of vocal harmony outlining a cry out for finding peace within ourselves. 'Sines' metaphorically speaks of air and how sine waves move through it affecting our minds."

Sines EP Tracklist

1. Too Soon

2. 2five1one

3. Sines

4. Only We Know

5. Not My Love









Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You