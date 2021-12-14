Together Pangea Announce 'How To Dye' Tour

Following their sold-out record release show at The Troubadour, Los Angeles-based garage rock band Together Pangea is excited to announce a headlining 2022 U.S. tour, How To Dye, in support of their new album DYE.

The first leg is a short west coast run starting January 13th that hits Long Beach, Santa Cruz, Reno, Sacramento, and Fresno. The second leg begins on March 28th in Albuquerque and includes stops in Austin, Dallas, Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Denver, and more before wrapping on May 1st in Seattle. Tickets go on sale on December 15th. The band will also support Jimmy Eat World on a Europe/UK tour in 2022. All dates are below.

The band, known for their raucous live shows, can't wait to perform their new album, DYE, for their fans. It is an upbeat, undeniable collection of hooks, anthems, and power-pop garage-rock catchiness. Inspired by crowd reaction to certain songs the band played at live shows in 2019, primary songwriter William Keegan made a conscious effort to consider the band's audience with the aim of penning more sing-along choruses and a return to the emotional energy, vulnerability, and heaviness of the band's well-loved 2014 album, Badillac.

In fact, he calls DYE an amalgam of the band's last three records: the inward-looking and self-pleasing experimentation of 2017's Bulls and Roosters, the frantic and scream-y Badillac with its inspiration from emotionally raw grunge, and the 50's pop-heavy 2011 album Living Dummy.

Since they began jamming back in William's Santa Clarita bedroom, Los Angeles indie band Together Pangea have continually challenged themselves with each subsequent offering. Jelly Jam [2010] poured the gasoline, Living Dummy [2011] struck the match, and Badillac [2014] lit the fire with its revved-up nineties rock-inspired flames.

Along the way, fan favorites like "Sick s," "Badillac," and "Offer" would rack up millions of Spotify streams, while the group received support from Consequence of Sound, Pitchfork, MTV, Stereogum, and more. Following the 2015 release of The Phage EP, produced by The Replacements' Tommy Stinson, these working-class boys embarked on the journey to what would become 2017's Bulls and Roosters, which evidenced their growth as a tried-and-true rock band with just the right amount of "brattiness," as they like to say.

Tour Dates

1/13 - Long Beach, CA - Alex's Bar

1/19 - Santa Cruz, CA` - Catalyst Atrium

1/20 - Reno, NV - - - - Holland Project

1/21 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

1/22 - Fresno, CA - - - - Strummer's

3/28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

3/29 - El Paso, TX - - - Lowbrow Palace

3/31 - Austin, TX - - - - Antone's

4/1 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

4/2 - Dallas, TX - - - - Ellum Art

4/4 - Atlanta, GA - - - Purgatory

4/5 - Orlando, FL - - - The Abbey

4/7 - Chapel Hill, NC - - Local 506

4/8 - Baltimore, MD - - Metro Gallery

4/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

4/10 - Hamden, CT - - - The Space

4/12 - Somerville, MA - - Crystal Ballroom

4/13 - New York, NY - - Brooklyn Made

4/14 - Buffalo, NY - - - - Mohawk

4/15 - Ann Arbor, MI - - Blind Pig

4/16 - Chicago, IL - - - - Cobra Lounge

4/18 - Cleveland, OH - - Mahall's

4/20 - Milwaukee, MN - - X Ray Arcade

4/21 - Ames, IA - - - - - Maintenance Shop

4/22 - Lawrence, KS - - The Bottleneck

4/23 - Denver, CO - - - HQ

4/25 - Phoenix, AZ - - - Valley Bar

4/26 - San Diego, CA - - Soma Sidestage

4/28 - San Francisco, CA The Chapel

4/29 - Redding, CA - - - The Dip

4/30 - Portland, OR - - - Mission Theater

5/1 - Seattle, WA - - - Nectar Lounge