Toccara Thomas Debuts New Single 'Tidal Wave'

Local Christian artist Toccara has announced the release of her debut single, a melancholic inspirational R&B track called 'Tidal Wave'. 'Tidal Wave' contains lyricism that will inspire the listener and radiate an important message. The song is generally about a manifestation of something very overwhelming that can end with a positive outcome and a new perspective. It was written to lift and encourage those during the worldwide pandemic for COVID-19 to provide hope throughout such a catastrophic event and is meant to set the tone for the rest of her upcoming album.

Hailing from Houston, Texas this charismatic singer-songwriter manages to combine stunning melodies with infectious grooves and exceptional beats in order to create a catchy, yet direct and edgy sound. Toccara possesses beautiful and soulful vocals, reminiscent of some of the greatest singers in the R&B genre but sporting a completely unique personality of her own. ​To catch her debut video for 'Tidal Wave," please visit: ​https://youtu.be/-gHN29AvcWM

Find out more about Toccara and don't miss out on her music and activities by visiting her website https://www.toccarathomas.com

