Tiny Habits Release New Song 'For Sale Sign' Feat. Lizzy McAlpine

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Viral indie harmony trio Tiny Habits are out now with their highly anticipated new song, “For Sale Sign,” featuring Lizzy McAlpine. The song follows the Habits’ feature on Lizzy’s tracks earlier this summer, “Pushing it Down and Praying” and “Spring Into Summer”, as well as their performance together on NPR’s Tiny Desk in 2022.

The new song also marks Tiny Habits’ first release since their debut album All for Something launched in May via Mom+Pop. The album earned Tiny Habits the title of “my new favorite group” from NPR Music’s Ann Powers, along with praise from Teen Vogue, V Magazine, an NME cover, and more.

In her Tape Notes interview last week, Lizzy said of Tiny Habits: “I’m obsessed with them… they’re able to elicit some really complex emotions with the things they come up with.”

This year, after runs opening for Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams, Tiny Habits played their first-ever major headlining tour throughout North America and Europe. They had a prime slot during Lollapalooza, featured on a track with Kacey Musgraves, and made their Radio City Hall debut alongside Vance Joy. They just wrapped that tour, as well as a run with Lake Street Dive, and are about to embark on their first headline dates in Australia at the end of the month (dates HERE).

Photo credit: John Choi

Comments