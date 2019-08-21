Time Life to Release ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: IN CONCERT

Each year, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors rock music's pioneering figures during a prestigious, black-tie ceremony. As the Hall of Fame enters its third decade, it's these extraordinary induction ceremonies -- featuring the biggest names in classic rock from the '60s, '70s and '80s - that have become nearly as epic as the artists they celebrate. On September 6, Time Life and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame give home audiences front row seats to the unforgettable ceremonies from 2010-2017 with the 11-disc collector's set ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: IN CONCERT.

An unparalleled rock 'n' roll experience and a must-own for every music fan, this ultimate DVD set features nearly 30 hours of mind-blowing performances and collaborative jam sessions that have made Rock Hall concerts legendary, covering eight memorable induction ceremonies and 160 live performances from such rock giants as Alice Cooper, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Cheap Trick, Chicago, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Electric Light Orchestra,, Heart, James Taylor, Journey, Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, Ringo Starr, Simon and Garfunkel, Sting, U2, Jeff Beck, Billy Gibbons, Metallica, and many more.

The set is comprised of three separate collections: ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN CONCERT - ENCORE (2010-2013), ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME IN CONCERT (2014-2017) and the complete 25TH ANNIVERSARY ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME CONCERTS from 2009, which The Philadelphia Inquirer called "the all-star jam of a fan's dreams."

On this new-to-retail collection, singular performance highlights include:

Bruce Springsteen joining inductees E Street Band for the deep cut classic "E Street Shuffle" from the Boss's second album, from 1973, as well as Bruce joining Billy Joel on-stage for a rollicking rendition of "Born to Run."

The two surviving members of Nirvana joined on stage by Lorde, Annie Clark, Kim Gordon and Joan Jett for emotional renderings of the group's biggest hits.

Cat Stevens performing a spine-tingling version of "Father & Son" that turned the massive Barclay Center quiet as a church.

Ringo Starr being welcomed into the Rock Hall with a little help from Paul McCartney.

Original Cheap Trick drummer Bun E. Carlos joining the band for the first time in 6 years tearing through their early hits including "Surrender" and "Dream Police."

The legendary Canadian power trio Rush performing fiery classics "Tom Sawyer" and "The Spirit of Radio" for their fervent fans.

Red Hot Chili Peppers leading a searing all-star jam session of "Higher Ground" anchored by Slash and Ron Wood.

Heart going "Crazy on You" before being joined onstage by fellow members of Seattle rock royalty from Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

Alice Cooper ripping into ferocious versions of "Eighteen" and "Under My Wheels" before closing the set with Rob Zombie on "School's Out."

Ozzy Osbourne singing with Metallica on the Black Sabbath classics "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

The Hurdy Gurdy Man Donovan is joined onstage by John Mellencamp for a chilling performance of "Season of the Witch."

Legendary grunge-rock group Pearl Jam delivering thundering performances of "Alive," "Given to Fly" and "Better Man."

Journey performing three classics: "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," "Lights" and "Don't Stop Believin.'"

Five of the original members of Chicago performing on stage for the first time in 25 years.

Mick Jagger and Fergie in a blistering version of the Stones' classic "Gimme Shelter," with U2 as the backing band.

Sting joining Jeff Beck for the Curtis Mayfeld classic "People Get Ready."

Paul Simon, David Crosby and Graham Nash join together for a spine-tingling "Here Comes the Sun."

ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: IN CONCERT wouldn't be complete without historic, irreverent and emotional induction speeches including Coldplay's Chris Martin inducting Peter Gabriel, Metallica's Lars Ulrich inducting Deep Purple, Don Henley inducting Randy Newman, and Neil Young inducting Tom Waits, as well as speeches from Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Kid Rock, Dave Grohl, Art Garfunkel, Glenn Fry, Miley Cyrus, John Mayer, Stevie Wonder, Elton John, John Mellencamp and more. Additionally, the set includes collectible booklets, as well as the 26-page collector's edition of Rolling Stone with behind-the-scenes stories of the 25th Anniversary Hall of Fame concerts.

The biggest and best video music collection Time Life has ever produced, only Time Life and The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame could have put ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: INCONCERT together. Because as Eric Clapton memorably said from the stage "music is all you really need, love and music."





