Tim Tebow & Tauren Wells Partner For Release of 'All God's Children'

In recognition of National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, eight-time GRAMMY® nominated artist Tauren Wells and Tim Tebow Foundation President Tim Tebow recently united forces to release "All God's Children," a song written by Tauren Wells, Bernie Herms and Ethan Hulse to raise support in the fight against human trafficking. Stream the song below.

"I truly believe that when God opens your eyes to an injustice or a person in deep need, He is telling you to do something about it - to use your resources, skills, and the gifts that He's given you to make a difference in that person's life," shared Tim Tebow. "'All God's Children' was written to not only spread awareness regarding the atrocity that is human trafficking, but to share the truth that every individual on this earth is made in the image of God, perfectly loved and worthy of freedom. I am so grateful Tauren would lend his voice and his passion to this life-or-death cause."

"I think there are a lot of people like I was - aware that this was happening, but not really confronted with it," said Wells. "After learning more from Tim, it did something inside of me to where I had no choice but to lend whatever I have to the fight. My hope is that it inspires you to change your world, right now." Wells debuted the song in a live performance on New Year's Eve at the virtual 2021 Passion Conference, an annual gathering of roughly 50,000 young adults uniting their voices to promote a spiritual awakening of their generation. Check out the story behind the song HERE.

100% of the proceeds from "All God's Children" will benefit the Tim Tebow Foundation's Anti-Human Trafficking ministry. Funds raised will support the deployment of a multi-faceted global strategy to confront human trafficking through prevention, rescue, and restoration through long-term relational care of survivors. Additional support will be used to further the expansion of safe homes in countries of greatest impact through a qualified network of survivor care providers.

To learn more about the collaboration between Tebow and Wells, click HERE.

Additional information regarding the Tim Tebow Foundation's work in anti-human trafficking can be found here.