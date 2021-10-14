Tim Kelly Releases 'Leave This Town' Single from Debut Album

Tim Kelly announced Ride Through the Rain, his debut album produced by his son, acclaimed artist Ruston Kelly.

The album is out on November 5 and includes nine original songs spanning from his teenage years to the present day, showcasing Kelly as an artist with relatable real-life songs and a perspective honed over decades. In addition to the announcement, Tim Kelly has offered the album's first single, "Leave This Town," along with a live performance of the song featuring Ruston.

Drawing on modern sounds as well as the '70s songwriters he admires, Tim Kelly is realizing a lifelong dream with Ride Through the Rain. Telling his story in thoughtful songs such as "Leave This Town," Kelly fulfils the promise he showed many years ago, before he traded his musical ambitions for a manufacturing career that provided for his family but never quite fed his soul.

"I kept the day job, but there have been very few days in my life that music hasn't been some part of it, even if only for an hour," Kelly says. So, after more than three decades of multi-year work assignments across eight states and Europe, he stepped away, trading an office for a writer's room in Nashville. After touring with Ruston as his pedal steel guitarist and playing on his last two albums, Kelly was prodded by his son to finally make a record that captured his own expressive voice.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the performance video featuring Rustin Kelly: