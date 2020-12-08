Tim Armstrong Added To 'Punk Rock & Paintbrushes'

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes has announced that Tim Armstrong (Rancid) has been added to the list of talent from the music, art and action sports communities that will be featured in the one-of-a-kind collaboration Punk Rock & Paintbrushes: The Insides of Artists written by Outsiders. The exclusive coffee table art book was co-created by Emily T. Nielsen (Punk Rock & Paintbrushes) and Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals). It will be released on March 15, 2021 and is available for pre-order now at www.PunkRockArt.com.

Punk Rock & Paintbrushes is a unique arts management company and art show producer that bridges the gap between art and music. The Insides of Artists written by Outsiders features 26 chapters, each showcasing artwork and personal stories from participating artists.

While Armstrong's legacy is firmly rooted in music via Rancid, Operation Ivy and Transplants, another side of his work has publicly emerged recently with online showings of the paintings and illustrations he has made over the years. Armstrong's artwork and direction are on Rancid's albums as early as the 1992 album Let's Go.

In the book, Armstrong says, "I don't take days off. I like to be consistent in what I do. I paint something every morning with my cup of coffee and play music for the rest of the day. These two activities are what I do every day, regardless of my mood or how I'm feeling."

