TikTok Dance Sensation Mikaila Murphy Releases Debut Single

TikTok dancing sensation Mikaila Murphy aka 'Mikailadancer,' dropped her debut single, What Goes Around Comes Around, to her 16 Million social media fans last week. The song has gotten tens of thousands of streams with her debut music video earning 60K views on YouTube in its first 72 hours online.

What Goes Around Comes Around, is a bold feminine anthem of love, heartbreak and redemption, with a smooth R&B sound fused with electronic beats. The semi-autobiographical track was co-written with Murphy and veteran songwriter Cassidi, and produced with rhythmic beats and flawless melodies.

The song's music video co-stars Mikaila's off-screen boyfriend, fellow social media star, Austin Hines, and is directed by Maddie Cordoba whose other video credits include Dove Cameron, Keke Palmer, and Fifth Harmony.

A classically trained dancer who spent years studying urban dance in her native Detroit, R&B music is a natural outgrowth for Mikaila to share with her massive fanbase. Mikaila's message of self-love and body confidence combined with her soulful vocals and unapologetic sensuality has resonated profoundly with her millions of Gen Z and Millennial fans, making her social media following skyrocket in less than two years to more than 16 Million followers, worldwide.

Listen to the new single here: