'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now

Experience packages for “Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets'' are now on sale to the general public at TiestoinCabo.com starting 12pm PST / 3pm EST.

The exclusive travel experience curated by Tiësto, Vibee and Insomniac will take place at beachside five-star resort ME Cabo from Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12, 2023. Joining the epic lineup are Aaron Hibell, Audien, Carola, Deorro, Luis Torres, Max Styler, Nora En Pure, Ship Wrek, Snakehips, Suat, Surf Mesa, and Yo Yolie. 

Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets'' will provide fans and travelers with an intimate peek into the music and persona of the Grammy award-winning artist. The immersive, three-night experience will include multiple performances by Tiësto, exclusive DJ sets, pool parties, cocktail parties, a special “Drive into Sunset” set by Tiësto and additional weekend events at sought-after Cabo hot spots Mango Deck, Funky Geisha, Taboo and SUR.

Attendees can further customize their getaway with bespoke add-ons including a “Taste of Mexico Brunch” with Tiësto, boat parties, jet skiing, parasailing and tequila tastings. 

About Vibee

Vibee builds unforgettable destination experiences for fans around the world. Founded by Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, Vibee provides fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the best music and entertainment events on land and sea. From curated activations to bespoke festival packages, Vibee creates transformative moments in the most sought after destinations. 



