Thoughtcrimes Release 'New Infinities' Single From Debut Album

Their new album will be released on August 26.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Thoughtcrimes, the ferocious Long Island based-band Revolver described as straddling "the line between hard rock and hardcore" and Kerrang! said of "while many modern bands seem to fight for a place within a specific genre, Thoughtcrimes appear to want them all at once," have previewed an additional track from their forthcoming debut album, Altered Pasts (Aug. 26, Pure Noise Records), with today's release of "New Infinities."

"Our good friend Earl Maneein of Seven Suns is an absolute musical genius. This track was a complete accident as he came down to the studio to work on some of his arrangements with me on drums," explains drummer Billy Rymer. "We had every intention of doing so until we started jamming and wrote this song's foundation almost entirely in one take. Rick heard the demo and urged for us to put it on the record. With Earl's blessing, we made that happen. He and Jennifer DeVore performed all of the string arrangements for this and 'Keyhole Romance.' Hats off to our producer Mike Watts for nailing the mix on the first pass."

Pre-orders for the 11-song collection, which include several limited-edition vinyl variants and a CD, can be found here. The band recently released a frenetic, eye-popping video for "Keyhole Romance," a single Consequence described as a "raging storm of hardcore intensity," and singer Rick Pepa said was influenced by "the anxiety of constant surveillance."

Altered Pasts is the perfect soundtrack for the quasi-dystopian times we find ourselves in. At times an intensely savage listen, at times gracefully gentle, the songs flow together to create one of those rare records that takes you - literally, metaphorically, spiritually - on an actual journey.

It's an album that creates its own world, an alternative universe, a monochrome vision of reality where the air is heavy with despair and the weight of human existence. That's conveyed with brutally violent, visceral explosions of noise such as "Panopticon," "Dare I Say," and "Deathbed Confessions" as well as through more elegant and hypnotic swirls of sound such as "New Infinities" and closer "Lunar Waves," all propelled by singer Pepa's cathartic and visceral vocals, guitar player's Russ Savarese dynamism and the propulsive playing of bass player Cody Hosza - which don't just match the dynamics of the music but elevate them.

There's also the spoken word track "Hai Un Accendino," which features poet and Michael Clarity reading a poem he wrote specifically for the band as he found himself stuck in Vietnam at the very beginning of the pandemic. Sometimes, as on the monolithic and majestic "Deathbed Confessions," those two extremes combine to create something that sounds like the slow-motion end of world and all existence, powerful and nuanced, soothing and terrifying, in equal measure.

Watch the new music video here:

Thoughtcrimes Live Show Dates

September 7 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

September 8 Baltimore, MD Ottobar

September 9 Amityville, NY Amityville Music Hall

September 10 Philadelphia, PA Kungfu Necktie

Tickets for all shows are available now.



