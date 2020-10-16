Thornato Drops New Single 'La Niña Grande' Featuring Paulina Sotomayor

Coming in hot off his first single.

Coming in hot off his first single ("Out Here," Wonderwheel Recordings, 9/11), Thornato is back with "La Niña Grande" with Paulina Sotomayor of the eponymous Mexican group. Thornato's bouncy beat opens up with a four-on-the-floor kick and a chopped up vocal sample, before a sharp, syncopated snare welcomes the first verse. Delivered in her signature rap-sung style, Pau sings over synth stab chords reminiscent of 90s bass tunes, but with a Latin nod; in the chorus she sings "yo soy niña grande" ("I am a big girl"), an ironic statement of empowering defiance. Listen below!

Thor Partridge is the globally acclaimed producer known as Thornato, who's perked ears over the years for his seamless fusion of wildly distant sounds and sensitive balance between the contemporary and the traditional. In 2013, he released a track called 'Gaita Gaita' via ZZK records, an infectious flute-woven banger (listen to believe it), which became an instant dancefloor hit and has, to this day, been sampled by thousands of producers. His debut album 'Bennu' was released in 2017 on Wonderwheel Recordings and received praises from the likes of NPR, Insomniac, XLR8R, and more, catapulting him onto prestigious stages around the world, from Boiler Room in Mexico City to Fusion Festival in Germany. A self-proclaimed 'sonic hoarder', Thornato is obsessed with recording sounds, and does so in a way that's genuine to their roots.

Escape Plan is out November 6, 2020 on Wonderwheel Recordings.

