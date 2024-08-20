Thomas Dolby Adds Extra London Show This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Already selling-out the city’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire later this month, Dolby has now added a second date in the capital. Billed as ‘Thomas Dolby… The Encore!’, the electronic pioneer will be taking the stage at Islington’s O2 Academy on 24th August. Tickets for the event are on sale now HERE.

The show at Islington’s O2 Academy will bookend a whistlestop UK tour which includes appearances at Newcastle O2 City Hall (16th August), Manchester’s O2 Ritz (17th August) and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire (22nd August). The shows will provide a rare opportunity to see the celebrated musician, producer, composer, entrepreneur and professor, revisiting his inspiring back catalogue live on stage.



Earlier this Summer, Dolby has featured as part of the Totally Tubular Festival in North America (alongside acts including Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and The Plimsouls).

Last seen in the UK for a one-off appearance at Electric Dreams festival in 2017, these will be his first official headline shows this side of the Atlantic in over a decade. In a statement, Thomas Dolby said:

“This summer I’m going to be doing a big tour called the Totally Tubular tour which will be going all around north America - around 20 dates - with a great group of other acts including Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Bow Wow Wow, The Plimsouls, The Romantics and others. There are a couple of dates in Canada, none currently set up for Europe I’m afraid. However, I’m going to be doing a festival called W - Fest in Ostend in Belgium at the end of August and I’m going to try and slip in a few UK dates around the end of August just so as to not disappoint you UK fans. I’m very excited about this… Please do come and see us during this tour and look out for my novel...”



Support for the first three UK dates will come from Special Guest: Martin McAloon, who will be performing the songs of Prefab Sprout live across both nights.

