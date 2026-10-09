Thomas Day Releases MY BAD EP Ahead of Austin City Limits Debut

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Pop singer-songwriter Thomas Day has officially released his EP, my bad, out now on Arista Records. The release comes ahead of his Austin City Limits Festival debut on Sunday, October 11th, where he'll play songs from the EP, including focus track 'superstar,' for the very first time.

At its core, my bad is Thomas's deeply personal exploration of the messy, exhilarating journey into adulthood and the all-consuming intensity of young love. Across the five-song EP, he captures the vulnerability of giving yourself over to someone else - the excitement, uncertainty and growing confidence that comes with learning what it means to love and be loved. In many ways, that journey mirrors Thomas's own evolution as an artist: learning to trust his instincts, embrace vulnerability, and becoming confident in what he wants, both in love and in his music.

Written almost entirely on his own, my bad marks a pivotal creative turning point for Thomas. Rather than making the music he thought people wanted to hear, he gave himself the freedom to make the music he wanted to make, following his ideas without second-guessing where they might lead. The result is his most assured and unfiltered body of work yet: a snapshot of an artist coming into his own in real time, finding the confidence to follow his heart just as readily as his creative instincts.

Where Thomas once felt compelled to overthink every decision, my bad finds him beginning to let go; trading expectation for intuition and hesitation for self-assurance, while embracing all the beautiful uncertainty that comes with growing up, falling in love and learning to trust yourself along the way.

All of that of course follows Thomas' 2025 EP, kids, which inspired Rolling Stone Australia to decree, 'Thomas Day is taking pop by storm, and there's more to come.' Praising the project's assertive new sound and introspective lyrical bent, Melodic Mag added, 'Thomas is still a creative force with a proclivity to connect with a diverse fanbase. He knows how to express himself and how to make others tap into their true feelings, and this will never change.' Singles 'sore throat,' and 'pollen' were reminders of his gift for wrapping complex feelings in a catchy sonic package.

kids also launched the fizzy 'she got a thing about her,' which has amassed over 32 million streams on Spotify alone. Wonderland hailed the cut as 'pure, carefully created songsmithery,' while United By Pop dubbed it 'the perfect soundtrack...to blast in the car or on a summer road trip.' Hits Daily Double was inspired to feature Thomas in their 'New & Developing' lineup.

Thomas made good on that momentum last fall with his headlining U.S.-to-EU she got a thing about tour, adding to a major touring year in which he also hit the road supporting both Joshua Bassett and The Driver Era in North America, and Nessa Barrett in Australia. Next, he'll be headlining in Salt Lake City on October 8, followed by a debut appearance at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 11. He has also been teasing unreleased music on TikTok.

Thomas' fans — 7 million across social platforms — have come to expect a direct line to his emotions with each new song. In 2024, he shared Angel Boy, an EP that traces a romantic arc from infatuation to desolation, and in 2023, he released his full-length project Love Me for Another Day, which went on to rack up more than a quarter of a billion streams.

Thomas Day Live Dates

Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

About Thomas Day

Capturing the hearts of millions with his heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocals, Thomas Day has quickly emerged as one of pop's most exciting new acts. After taking off on TikTok with his captivating covers, he signed to Arista Records in 2021 and has continued to evolve into a fully-fledged pop star. After releasing his full-length project Love Me for Another Day, he sold out his first-ever headline tour and amassed over a quarter of a billion global streams and 7 million social followers across platforms. After unveiling his aching Angel Boy EP in 2024, Thomas is now taking the world by storm, sharing stages with the likes of Josh Bassett, The Driver Era, and Nessa Barrett, and unleashing new singles that run the gamut from upbeat and summery ('Sleep When We're Dead') to sultry and soulful ('Beg'). His kids EP arrived last fall, and his new single arrives ahead of his live headline show in Salt Lake City and appearance at Austin City Limits in early October.

Photo Credit: Cole Silberman | Download press photo



Photo Credit: Cole Silberman | Download press photo

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