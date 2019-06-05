Third and Final Show Added for The Eagles Live at MGM Grand

Due to overwhelming demand, a third and final show has been added on Saturday, October 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walshand Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill - performing their iconic album "Hotel California" in its entirety, for the first time in the band's career. These three concerts are the only North American performances for the Eagles this year.

Each night's concert - Friday, September 27, Saturday, September 28, and Saturday, October 5 - will also include an additional set of the band's greatest hits. The shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM.

Tickets starting at $179 (not including applicable service charges or fees) go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM PDT through Ticketmaster.com.

"Hotel California" is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, recently certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and won two GRAMMY Awards for "New Kid in Town" and "Hotel California." Several of the songs from the album have never been performed since the original "Hotel California" tour. The RIAA also certified "Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977" as the best-selling U.S. album in history (38-times Platinum).

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, June 10 at 10 AM PDT through Thursday, June 13 at 10 PM PDT.

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available. Packages include amazing seats in first three rows, hotel accommodations, exclusive hospitality events, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOnefor details.

Check Eagles.com for complete tour information.

In today's faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band's role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the '70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.





