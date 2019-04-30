Third Side Music Expands Creative & Sync Departments, Promotes New Co-EVP Creative & VP A&R

Genovese, who brings ten collective years of sync experience from her time at Sony Music, Downtown Music Publishing, Heavy Duty, and MTV, has been named as TSM's new Senior VP Creative Sync: Advertising/Trailers/Promos. "I'm thrilled to join the Third Side Music family and hit the ground running on creating Sync opportunities across Advertising, Trailers & Promos," says Genovese. "Between the impressive roster as well as the talented team of staff I'm joining, I'm confident in many successes to come."

Within the Creative Department, Kelman has been named co-EVP Creative/A&R. He contributes thirteen years of experience from his time as Head of Creative at Warp Publishing and Director of A&R at ZYNC Music. Kelman has previously signed artists such as The Glitch Mob, Danny Brown, and Khruangbin. "It's a true honor to be joining such a fantastic and well-respected company. TSM's artist-first policy directly aligns with my values and I look forward to contributing to their already incredible roster of talent," explains Kelman.

Additionally, former Head of Creative Services Melissa Woods has now been named co-EVP Creative/A&R while long-time TSM employee Brontë Jane (formerly the Director of A&R) has been promoted to VP A&R. "In the world of good problems to have, I'm constantly managing the ever-expanding growth of this company by looking to add the best in the business," explains Third Side Music co-founder Jeff Waye. "Bringing in Kristin and Alex, as well as promoting Melissa and Brontë to more senior roles continues our mission to attract top career artists and to maintain a proper staff to copyright ratio so that we're working with (rather than just acquiring) copyrights."

Founded in 2005, Third Side Music is the 100% independently owned music publisher based in Los Angeles and Montreal with worldwide reach. TSM represents artists such as Sofi Tukker, Broods, Courtney Barnett, Flying Lotus, BadBadNotGood, Blonde Redhead, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra, as well as legacy catalogs like The Clyde Otis Music Group, Galt MacDermot, and Studio One.





