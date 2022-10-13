Third Man Records Announces 'Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2'

Third Man Records is excited to announce Southeast Of Saturn Vol. 2, to be released December 2, 2022.

The compilation is a follow-up to 2020's Southeast of Saturn, a collection of music from Detroit's space-rock/shoegaze/dream pop scene of the '90s. The second volume expands upon the Michigan-centric aural delights purveyed on Vol. 1, by including groups from throughout the Midwest.

Highlighting groups spanning Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, Vol. 2 works to cement the Midwest's status as a breeding ground for the space-rock and shoegaze subgenres, which more famously burgeoned in the UK.

Exclusive limited-edition copies of Southeast Of Saturn Vol. 2 on Full Moon & Great Lake colored vinyl will be available in select independent record stores across the US and in UK/EU, as well as at Third Man Records' Nashville and Detroit storefronts. Hard to deny the heavy UK influence on many of these midwest US bands, so keep an eye out for a special Detroit, Minneapolis and London release day events - TBD.

Once again, there are no big names or crossover artists on Southeast Of Saturn Vol. 2. However, for those who know that digging deep in the real and virtual record bins yields the greatest rewards, this 18-track compendium will trigger profound swoons. We've scoured the Midwestern underground, highlighting the evanescent acts of the 90's such as Star Phase 23 and Sidereal, so you don't have to.

Southeast of Saturn Vol. 2 is first-class aural escapism from America's big-shouldered outpost of outward-bound rock.

Listen to the new single here: