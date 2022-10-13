Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Third Man Records Announces 'Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2'

Third Man Records Announces 'Southeast of Saturn, Vol. 2'

The new volume will be released December 2, 2022.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 13, 2022  

Third Man Records is excited to announce Southeast Of Saturn Vol. 2, to be released December 2, 2022.

The compilation is a follow-up to 2020's Southeast of Saturn, a collection of music from Detroit's space-rock/shoegaze/dream pop scene of the '90s. The second volume expands upon the Michigan-centric aural delights purveyed on Vol. 1, by including groups from throughout the Midwest.

Highlighting groups spanning Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, Vol. 2 works to cement the Midwest's status as a breeding ground for the space-rock and shoegaze subgenres, which more famously burgeoned in the UK.

Exclusive limited-edition copies of Southeast Of Saturn Vol. 2 on Full Moon & Great Lake colored vinyl will be available in select independent record stores across the US and in UK/EU, as well as at Third Man Records' Nashville and Detroit storefronts. Hard to deny the heavy UK influence on many of these midwest US bands, so keep an eye out for a special Detroit, Minneapolis and London release day events - TBD.

Once again, there are no big names or crossover artists on Southeast Of Saturn Vol. 2. However, for those who know that digging deep in the real and virtual record bins yields the greatest rewards, this 18-track compendium will trigger profound swoons. We've scoured the Midwestern underground, highlighting the evanescent acts of the 90's such as Star Phase 23 and Sidereal, so you don't have to.

Southeast of Saturn Vol. 2 is first-class aural escapism from America's big-shouldered outpost of outward-bound rock.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.