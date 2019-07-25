Them Coulee Boys Share New Song MIDNIGHT MANIFESTOS

Them Coulee Boys from Eau Claire, Wisconsin proudly share the lovely, "Midnight Manifestos," along with an extremely wonderful and pleasant accompanying music video. This is the second track from Die Happy, their upcoming album out via LoHi Records on August 23 produced by Trampled By Turtles front man, Dave Simonett. "Midnight Manifestos" is filled with addictive harmonies, a lovely catchy chorus, and a rhythm section that will stay stuck in your head for days.

Watch "Midnight Manifestos" here:

"Midnight Manifestos is a love song at heart. It may be buried in metaphors and turns of phrase, but underneath it all it's asking for a little more. In relationships we often have to sift through distractions, or wade through the feeling of being disconnected," shares Soren Staff of Them Coulee Boys. "What you have with one another may work, but other things get in the way. It's not a question asked in frustration, but rather just in wanting more. Set to a bass and drum groove, acoustic and electric elements combine to create a song meant for happy car drives, boozy bar lights, but also, to ask for more."

Them Coulee Boys are Soren Staff (vocals, acoustic guitar and piano), Beau Janke (Banjos Guitar, Harmonica, Keys and vocals), Jen Staff (mandolin, organ, and vocals) and Neil Krause (Bass and Vocals). The four band members joined producer Simonett, with whom they've played numerous concerts, at Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota. Die Happy produced by Simonett, comes out August 23.

The band plans to tour extensively in support of Die Happy.

For more information please visit: http://www.themcouleeboys.com/

TOUR DATES:

7.25 FORT COLLINS, CO | Magic Rat

7.27 HILL CITY, SD | Miner Brewing Fest

8.01 BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI | Jackson County Fair

8.02 MADISON, WI | Live On King St

8.02 APPLETON, WI | Mile of Music

8.03 APPLETON, WI | Mile of Music

8.04 APPLETON, WI | Mile of Music

8.09 CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI | 150th Birthday Bash

8.10 HILLSBORO, WI | People Fest

8.16 SHELL LAKE, WI | The Potter's Shed

8.23 EAU CLAIRE, WI | Pablo Center *

8.24 HOUSTON, MN | Hop Harvest Music Fest *

8.30 MILWAUKEE, WI | Turner Hall *

9.01 MADISON, WI | Great Midwestern Hooetenanny *

9.05 LA CROSSE, WI | Moon Tunes *

9.06 MARQUETTE, MI | Ore Dock Brewing Company *

9.07 APPLETON, WI | Mill Creek *

9.08 YORKVILLE, IL | Law Office Pub *

9.11 NEWPORT, KY | Southgate House *

9.12 LEXINGTON, KY | The Burl *

9.13 NASHVILLE, TN | Tba *

9.16 ASHVILLE, NC | Grey Eagle *

9.18 RICHMOND, VA | Tin Pan *

9.20 NEW YORK CITY, NY | Rockwood Music Hall - Stage 3 *

*Album Release Shows





