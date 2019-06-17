The Winners of the Country Music Association of Ontario Announced

The Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) tonight celebrated the talent and achievements of Ontario's country music industry across 19 categories at the 7th Annual CMAOntario Awards in Southam Hall at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa.

Meghan Patrick from Bowmanville, Ontario lead with five wins, followed by Tim Hicks and The Reklaws with two wins each.

Hosted by Jason McCoy, the CMAOntario Awards included performances by Cold Creek County, Gabrielle Goulet, Jade Eagleson, Jason Blaine, Kira Isabella, Meghan Patrick, Ryan Langdon, Tebey, The Abrams, The Reklaws, The Washboard Union, The Western Swing Authority and Tim Hicks.

Multi-award winning country vocal group The Good Brothers were also honoured with the Impact Award for their enduring and indelibly positive footprint on the landscape of country music in Ontario. As a special surprise, all CMAOntario Award performers joined The Good Brothers on stage for a collaborative performance of their song "Fox On The Run" for a fantastic finale.

The Winners of the 7th Annual CMAOntario Awards are:



SINGLE OF THE YEAR sponsored by PURE COUNTRY

"Feels Like That" - The Reklaws

ALBUM OF THE YEAR sponsored by COUNTRY 93.5

Country Music Made Me Do It - Meghan Patrick

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR sponsored by SOCAN

Meghan Patrick, Kelly Archer, Justin Weaver - "Walls Come Down", Recorded by Meghan Patrick

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Spring Tree Farm

Meghan Patrick

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by ECAO/IBEW

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Country 103

The Reklaws

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Skelton Truck Lines

The Abrams

FRANCOPHONE ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR sponsored by Desjardins

Gabrielle Goulet

RISING STAR sponsored by Slaight Music

Jade Eagleson

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR sponsored by MNP

"Walls Come Down" - Meghan Patrick

FANS' CHOICE sponsored by Ontario Creates

Meghan Patrick

RECORD PRODUCER OF THE YEAR sponsored by Metalworks Studios

Jeff Dalziel - Ryan Langdon, "Leave Me Right"; The Washboard Union, "What We're Made Of"

INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR Sponsored by Seeds Chartered Professional Accountants

Ron Kitchener, RGK Entertainment

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)

CKBY Country 101.1, Ottawa

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) sponsored by Lucknow's Music in the Fields

CHCQ-FM Cool 100.1 FM, Belleville

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)

CICX PURE COUNTRY 106, Orillia

NIELSEN COMPASS AWARD

Tim Hicks

IMPACT AWARD

The Good Brothers

HOLLY & STEVE KASSAY GENEROUS SPIRIT AWARD

Cadence Grace

The CMAOntario Awards were presented by Slaight Music with support from Ontario Creates.

About CMAOntario: In 2007, Rob MacArthur and founding patron Linda Wright together with a number of key industry professionals founded the Country Music Association of Ontario. The Association's mandate is to foster the growth and development of Ontario's country music and its industry, provincially, nationally and internationally. The CMAOntario has hosted six annual Awards Shows and five two-day Road to Independence educational conferences with the generous assistance of presenting sponsor Slaight Music and support from Ontario Creates. www.cmaontario.ca

About Slaight Music: Slaight Music was started in 2011 with a mandate to support the Canadian music community through a variety of initiatives, and to develop Canadian talent via strategic partnerships with industry peers. We work with artists from across the country and across the musical spectrum, helping to further careers and get great music heard. We're also invested in the technology sphere, helping Canadian music entrepreneurs develop the next generation of digital platforms and services. And, we support a variety of music-related events, causes and charities. www.slaightmusic.com

About Ontario Creates: Ontario Creates (formerly OMDC) is a provincial agency that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries including the music, book, magazine, film, television and interactive digital media sectors. www.ontariocreates.ca





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You