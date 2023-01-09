Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Vogues and Omnivore Recordings Announce 'At Co & Ce - The Complete Singles And More'

The Vogues and Omnivore Recordings Announce 'At Co & Ce - The Complete Singles And More'

The collection is to be released on February 24.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Omnivore Recordings announced The Vogue's At Co & Ce - The Complete Singles And More, the first ever collection of all the vocal group's A- and B-sides from Co & Ce Records, is to be released on February 24.

Formed in high school as The Val-Aires in 1958, Bill Burkette, Don Miller, Hugh Geyer, and Chuck Blasko recorded their first single for a local label. They were successful enough that in time, they found themselves performing on television, as well as on bills with The Drifters, The Platters, and The Dells.

After school, members of the group joined the Army or went to college, but instead of going their separate ways, they found themselves coming back together and decided to record again, this time renamed as The Vogues.

Producer Nick Cenci (Tommy James And The Shondells, Lou Christie) took them into the studio to record a cover of Petula Clark's "You're The One," originally released on Blue Star Records. That track led to The Vogues signing with Co & Ce Records, and with new distribution, the single reached #4 on the charts.

Their follow-up single, "Five O'Clock World" achieved the same chart position and stayed in the public eye for decades after with its use in the films Good Morning, Vietnam and Big Fish, and perhaps most importantly, as the theme to The Drew Carey Show. Hit covers by other artists followed including versions by Hal Ketchum and Julian Cope.

In addition to those smash hits, The Vogues also released 5 non-LP singles, including the Top 30 "The Land Of Milk And Honey." After their run with Co & Ce, the group moved on to Reprise Records, scoring a pair of Top 10 singles in 1968. They called Reprise home until 1970, and released four albums for the label. In 2001, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

Now here for the first time, the A- and B-sides to all eight original Vogues singles from 1965-1967 have been collected on The Vogues At Co & Ce - The Complete Singles And More. This compilation marks the CD and Digital debut of material that has been unavailable for nearly 60 years. In addition to those singles, the set also includes seven tracks from 1996's out-of- print You're The One: The Best Of The Vogues (The Co & Ce Sessions), featuring songs written by P.F. Sloan/Steve Barri, Roger Christian/Barry Mann/Cynthia Weill, and Don & Dick Addrisi.

Produced for Release by Grammy® winner Lee Lodyga and Cary E. Mansfield, with Restoration and Mastering from Grammy® winning engineer Michael Graves, the set also contains new liner notes from Scott Schinder, which have been approved by both remaining original members of the band, Hugh Geyer and Chuck Blasko.



Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Debuts Dream Machine Photo
Bay Area Sister Duo OTRA Debuts 'Dream Machine'
Otra is a duo of two sisters. Recorded at their home in foggy Pacifica, CA, their debut album 'I’m Not That Way' (out digitally on Feb 10, 2023 via Thirty Something Records) documents their journey as they learn to see themselves more clearly and exist outside of expectations. Watch the new lyric video now!
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 Colorado Amphitheater Run Photo
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 Colorado Amphitheater Run
Greensky Bluegrass has announced their annual Colorado amphitheater run. This year the band will play two special “Evening With” performances at the Dillon Amphitheater Sept 13 and 14 before heading to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre for two more performances Sept 15 and 16. Check out the tour dates now!
Third Man Records Announces Vault Pkg. #55 - The White Stripes Photo
Third Man Records Announces Vault Pkg. #55 - The White Stripes
In addition to a new mono remix of the entire album on red and white LPs, this package includes a red glitter 7' with Jack White's original solo demos of Elephant fan favorite 'Hypnotize,' a DVD with never-before-seen footage from the era, and a 28-page booklet of previously-unshared photos, all housed in a custom slipcase.
Supersuckers Metal Marty Releases Debut Album Photo
Supersuckers' Metal Marty Releases Debut Album
Drop the needle on the opening number “Magic City” from the cheekily named METAL MARTY'S GREATEST HITS, the new solo album by Supersuckers guitarist METAL MARTY, and for the next 35 minutes you will be taken on a tour of Magic City, Idaho, an unusual lakeside resort town with a penchant for partying and no shortage of odd characters.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In TeaserVIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In Teaser
January 9, 2023

Watch a video of Miley Cyrus singing her new single, 'Flowers,' in a teaser. 2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she’s ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.
Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'Josh Ross Celebrates the Release of New Track 'Trouble'
January 9, 2023

“Trouble” was co-written by Josh along with Mason Thornley and was just featured in the January 5th episode of Fox’s hit TV series “Welcome To Flatch” which is currently available to watch on Fox and Hulu. Additionally, Josh recently performed “Trouble” on Access Carolina, while in town for the Bailey Zimmerman tour.
Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'Amsterdam Indie Dance Trio Mike Rogers Release 'Get High'
January 9, 2023

Amsterdam trio Mike Rogers have released heir latest single 'Get High' speaks of a psychedelic experience. Mike Mago, TWR72 and the lead singer of Kita Menari have joined forces to craft something which is unlike anything you’ve heard before. 
Ryan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In MarchRyan Hamilton Releasing New Album 'Haunted By The Holy Ghost' In March
January 9, 2023

Hailed by Spin Magazine as one of the ‘35 Best Lesser Known Artists of the Last 35 Years’, the Fort Worth, Texas-based musician released his first solo album, ‘Hell of a Day’, back in 2015. Prior to this, Hamilton had experienced success across North America and Canada with former band Smile Smile.
Big Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen PalmerBig Loud Records Signs Songland Winner Griffen Palmer
January 9, 2023

Developing an affinity for music at a young age, the Ontario native grew up in a musical family, with early influences including John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Elton John, The Eagles, and Bruce Hornsby. Palmer's father bought him a drum kit in elementary school and challenged him to develop an appreciation for not just the sound.
share