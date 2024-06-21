The Story So Far Release Fifth Studio Album 'I Want To Disappear'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Story So Far have released their fifth studio album I Want To Disappear via Pure Noise Records. Produced by Jon Markson (Drug Church, KOYO), the album features previously-released singles “Big Blind”, “Letterman”, and “All This Time” alongside seven brand new The Story So Far tracks. I Want To Disappear comes nearly six years after the band’s previous album Proper Dose, which debuted at #19 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, vocalist Parker Cannon opened up about the death of his father and how that experience impacted his writing process, “He was music to me. When he left, it was really difficult for me to push forward and do it again. [...] The big thing was learning how to channel grief in terms of writing about it - there were so many first drafts of these songs that will never see the light of day.”

Alongside the announcement, The Story So Far has unveiled a new music video for the track “Watch You Go”. This nostalgic track embodies everything that fans have grown to know and love about The Story So Far. The accompanying music video is full of moments from previous tours, highlighting their connection to their audience while giving viewers an insight what happens in between shows. The music video for “Watch You Go” is available to watch now here.

I Want To Disappear Tracklist

1. All This Time

2. Watch You Go

3. Letterman

4. Jump The Gun

5. Big Blind

6. Nothing To Say

7. Keep You Around

8. You’re Still in My Way

9. White Shores

10. I Want To Disappear

PHOTO CREDIT: ERIC SOUCY

