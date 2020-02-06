The Smashing Pumpkins Join Guns N' Roses Tour As Special Guest

Today rock and roll legends Guns N' Roses announced that seminal group The Smashing Pumpkins will join a select number of dates on their recently announced, highly anticipated 2020 worldwide stadium tour. The colossal Guns N' Roses 2020 Tour will feature The Smashing Pumpkins at stops in major cities across North America - Philadelphia, PA; Detroit, MI; Toronto, ON; Washington, DC; East Rutherford, NJ; and Boston, MA. The full list of GNR global tour dates can be found here.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N' Roses 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets now until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

Following the group's 1985 formation, Guns N' Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debutAppetite for Destruction -the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinumUse Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N' Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008's RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N' Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history, and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Guns N' Roses' are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's 4x multi-platinum Siamese Dream and 1995's 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. With nine studio albums and over 30 million albums sold to date, the GRAMMY®, MTV VMA, and American Music Award winning band remains an influential force in alternative rock.





